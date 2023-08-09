Can you get two Walkouts from the same pack in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The latest Ultimate Team Deep Dive trailer for EA FC 24 revealed some exciting information about new features and changes being implemented in the much-anticipated title by EA Sports. This includes the brand-new pack-opening animation and menus, which have introduced the concept of Double Walkouts for the first time in the series' history.

The idea of a Walkout was first introduced in FIFA 17, where gamers could see a special animation when opening packs in which an expensive or highly-rated player would walk out and celebrate.

This feature has become a mainstay in the world of Ultimate Team, with new Walkout animations being added to the game every year, and EA FC 24 is no exception.

Fans will be able to witness two Walkouts at the same time in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

In the recently released Ultimate Team Deep Dive trailer by EA Sports, the developers showcased the brand new pack opening animation and card design. They also promised the addition of animated backgrounds for their new special cards. However, the most visually appealing aspect of this reveal was the introduction of Double Walkouts in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Represented by the Premier League duo of Heung Min Son and Erling Haaland, EA Sports demonstrated how fans will finally be able to see two athletes walk out of the same pack, provided that the pack contains two players who meet the Walkout criteria. This is an excellent new feature that will add to the spectacle and excitement of opening packs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

How will this feature affect the overall Ultimate Team experience in EA FC 24?

Opening packs has been one of the most exhilarating and entertaining aspects of Ultimate Team since the franchise's inception. Not only do these packs allow gamers to improve their squads with their newly obtained players, but they can also choose to sell these items on the transfer market to improve their coin balance. With so much at stake, packing an expensive player is always exciting.

With the introduction of Walkouts in FIFA 17, packing major players became more enthralling than ever before, with the pack animations becoming more elaborate with each passing year. In EA FC 24, fans will be treated to a Double Walkout system, which will let them know in advance that their pack contains more than one amazing item.

This will remove the concept of 'danglers' from Ultimate Team, which is a term assigned by the Ultimate Team community to big players that pop up inside the pack despite not being the showcased face card.

While packing a dangler is always fun, the new Double Walkout will get hearts pumping even faster in the upcoming title.