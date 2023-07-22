Social media leak showcases potential EA FC 24 pack opening animation

With EA Sports gradually releasing more information about the various game modes and new features of EA FC 24, players are more excited than ever to learn about the most popular mode in the series: Ultimate Team. While the developers themselves have not revealed too much about this mode, social media has been replete with leaks and rumors, including the latest pack animation.

Pack animations are an integral part of the Ultimate Team experience. Opening packs is a necessity in the game mode as it allows fans to obtain the players required to upgrade their squads. The series has incorporated some entertaining and iconic pack opening animations over the years, and the leaked EA FC 24 animation could potentially be one of the greatest.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on a leak by Twitter/EAFCGamenews and Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

The EA FC 24 Ultimate Team pack animation has been leaked on Twitter

Social media has had plenty of leaks, rumors, and general speculation about the much-anticipated EA FC 24 title. With the legendary franchise being rebranded, the hype is higher than ever as fans are curious to see EA Sports' next direction. The information available so far indicates developers are working harder than ever to innovate and provide a fresh experience, including the pack animation.

The pack animation has been rather simplified over the past two years in FIFA 22 and FIFA 23, with gamers being showcased the card type and the player being revealed rather quickly. However, the latest leaked footage suggests that EA Sports is reverting to the old-fashioned elaborate pack opening animations, with player information being revealed step by step.

Opening packs will be completely different in EA FC 24

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff EXCL:



Nation, Position, Club Previews are back for EA FC Pack Opening



Meaning that if you pack a walkout, you will get 3 different sequences before the boards show up, just like how it was previously



And also double walkouts🤩



Make sure to follow @FutSheriff &… pic.twitter.com/cYVJ0lHdBq EXCL:Nation, Position, Club Previews are back for EA FC Pack OpeningMeaning that if you pack a walkout, you will get 3 different sequences before the boards show up, just like how it was previouslyAnd also double walkouts🤩Make sure to follow @FutSheriff &… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Not only is the pack opening animation different entirely, leaks have also hinted at a new feature that allows the game to showcase multiple walkouts at once. A walkout in Ultimate Team is a player with a base rating of 86 or above or a special card with a rating of 84 or above. As the name suggests, these additions get a special pack animation where they walk out and celebrate.

In previous editions, the highest-rated player in the pack would be the one to be showcased. However, if rumors are to be believed, EA FC 24 will veer away from this precedent. If a pack contains multiple walkout players, both footballers will be shown celebrating in the pack opening animation.