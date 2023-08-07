Will EA FC 24 have VAR? Exploring all rumors and possibilities

With EA Sports revealing more details about the upcoming EA FC 24 title with every passing week, the hype surrounding the release is higher than ever before. The developer have promised to deliver the most immersive and authentic virtual depiction of the beautiful game in the history of the series, and players will be wondering whether this includes the possibility of the VAR being introduced.

The VAR has been a contentious topic in the world of football since its introduction a few years ago. Most of the top leagues in the sport have added this technology to aid their referees in making some key decisions during the course of the game, but its reliability has often come under question. With EA FC 24 being just around the corner, fans are questioning whether it will be possible to implement VAR in the title.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on social media rumors.

VAR is unlikely to be part of EA FC 24

The VAR's most questionable aspect is its ability to make crucial decisions during gametime, while also affecting the flow of the match. This flaw will undoubtedly influence the way the game is played on EA FC 24's virtual pitch as well. While multiple social media leaks earlier in the year hinted at its inclusion in the upcoming title, recent rumors suggest that this won't be the case.

What is VAR?

The VAR stands for Video Assistant Referee. It is an additional fifth referee who is stationed off the field and helps the officials on the pitch in making important crunch-time decisions by going over live footage. While the final decision lies in the hands of the on-field referee, the VAR heavily influences the flow of the game by intervening during crucial moments.

While this sounds like an incredible idea on paper, it has often been criticized for not being reliable and consistent.

Will VAR be implemented in EA FC 24?

Arcade-Fut @FutArcade Despite of few rumors we won’t have VAR in EAFC 24

Based on recent leaks and rumors, the VAR will most likely not be a part of the upcoming football-simulation title. This is probably for the best, as it will heavily increase AI-involvement in the way the game is played. The community has often complained of randomness ruining their experience in FIFA 23 and previous titles, and the VAR's introduction will only make this situation worse in EA FC 24.

The technology is already extremely controversial in real-life despite the involvement of humans. Including the system in a video game will put the entire decision-making process in the hands of an AI, which could lead to some unrealistic and flawed referee calls and ruin the immersion for gamers looking to just have fun in EA FC 24.