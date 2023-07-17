Erling Haaland EA FC 24 predicted rating: What might be the stats of the cover star?

With Erling Haaland being officially confirmed as the cover star for EA FC 24, gamers will be curious about his overall rating and stats in the upcoming title. The much-anticipated successor to the FIFA series features a host of superstars on the Ultimate Edition's cover, with the Norwegian marksman being front and center amongst some of the best to ever grace the sport. He is also the sole athlete on the cover of the standard edition.

Fresh off a treble-winning debut season with Manchester City, Erling Haaland shattered all sorts of records during his stellar campaign. He was already notorious for being a goal machine during his time at Borussia Dortmund, but he took no time to establish his dominance in England as well, earning cover-star status in EA FC 24.

Note: This article is speculative and reflects the writer's opinions.

Erling Haaland has the potential to be the highest-rated player in EA FC 24

FIFA 23 established the norm of having multiple players being the highest-rated in the game, with five athletes sharing the top spot. This trend could potentially continue in EA FC 24 as well, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Kevin De Bruyne being prime candidates to retain their ratings. However, Erling Haaland could very well join them at the top of the list.

Surprisingly, the striker did not receive an upgrade from FIFA 22 to FIFA 23 despite having an amazing season in the Bundesliga, retaining his rating of 88 overall. However, his abilities in the lengthy meta of FIFA 23 challenged the norms established by previous games, making him one of the most lethal forwards.

Erling Haaland could be 91-rated in EA FC 24

After shattering Mohammed Salah's record for most goals in a single Premier League season, the Norwegian defnitely deserves a massive boost to his overall rating and stats. He is currently the favorite in the race for the Balon D'Or award, which would make it rather fitting if he receives an overall rating of 91 with the following stats:

Pace: 92

Dribbling: 84

Shooting: 94

Defending: 45

Passing: 70

Physicality: 90

Before the introduction of the AcceleRATE feature of Hypermotion, tall forwards like Haaland were often deemed unusable on the virtual pitch as they were hard to dribble with and felt rather slow. However, the lengthy running style made Erling one of the most dominant strikers in FIFA 23, allowing him to blitz past and dominate defenders with ease.

If leaks are to be believed, EA FC 24 will feature an even more comprehensive version of the AcceleRATE system. The introduction of brand new running styles will maintain the viability of taller forwards. With EA Sports adding even more animations to the game, Haaland will be able to replicate his real life form in the virtual world even more effectively.