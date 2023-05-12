EA Sports reveal Bundesliga TOTS roster in FIFA 23, Bellingham and Musiala lead the charge

Bundesliga TOTS (Team of the Season) has now arrived in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala stealing the show with incredible cards. These superstars have entertained the masses with their spectacular performances in the German top flight, and their performances have been rewarded with these excellent in-game depictions.

The Bundesliga has had no shortage of drama and enthralling football action this season. A super competitive league, it features top teams vying for the title. The trophy race has now boiled down to Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Players associated with these clubs dominate the Bundesliga TOTS roster in FIFA 23, especially with the likes of Bellingham and Musiala being overpowered on the virtual pitch.

Bellingham and Musiala headline stunning Bundesliga TOTS lineup in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The following footballers have received TOTS versions in FIFA 23 due to their stellar performances this season:

Jude Bellingham: 97

Jamal Musiala: 97

Matthijs de Ligt: 96

Joshua Kimmich: 96

Christopher Nkunku: 95

Moussa Diaby: 94

Julian Brandt: 93

Randal Kolo Muani: 02

Alphonso Davies: 92

Gregor Kobel: 92

Jeremie Frimpong: 92

Niclas Fullkrug: 92

Leroy Sane: 91

Nico Shclotterbeck: 90

Jonas Hofmann: 90

Several footballers narrowly missed out on being included in this lineup despite having several impressive showcases during the season. However, EA Sports have recognized their contributions and provided them with TOTS Moments items, featuring the following players:

Sadio Mane: 95

Leon Goretzka: 95

Maxence Lacroix: 91

These cards rival the official Bundesliga TOTS players when it comes to the overall ratings and in-game attributes, and gamers will be eager to get their hands on as many of these special items as possible.

Who are the best players in the squad?

As the two highest-rated players, Jamal Musiala and Jude Bellingham are unparalleled in terms of their influence in the midfield, both in real-life and on FIFA 23's virtual pitch. That said, the rest of this roster has no shortage of heavy hitters, with Christopher Nkunku and Matthijs de Ligt being elite-tier players in their respective positions as well.

The likes of Joshua Kimmich, Sadio Mane, Leon Goretzka, and Maxence Lacroix also possess stats that will make them extremely popular with casual gamers and hardcore FUT veterans alike.

While FIFA 23's Premier League TOTS roster was amazing in its own right, this new squad of special cards is even more impressive. All players included in this Bundesliga lineup have received massive boosts to their overall ratings and stats, with some even getting upgrades to their Skill Moves and Weak Foot abilities.

Both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are heavily represented in the Bundesliga TOTS squad. This comes as no surprise as these giants of German football have dominated the league for years.

