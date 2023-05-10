The arrival of the EFL Team of the Season in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has introduced several underrated yet overpowered players into the current meta, with Phil Jagielka being the latest inclusion. The English veteran has received a stunning TOTS Moments version that can now be unlocked via an SBC, and gamers will be eager to learn more about the card and the challenge required to obtain it.

Despite not being consistent enough to be included in the official Team of the Season squad, Jagielka's performance against Huddersfield has earned him a Moments version in FIFA 23. The former Everton hero had an excellent defensive showcase while scoring a goal and leading his side to victory. His SBC version accurately depicts his abilities on the virtual pitch.

TOTS Moments Phil Jagielka is now available as an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team features arguably one of the most exciting EFL TOTS lineups ever. With players like Chuba Akpom, Josh Brownhill, and Joao Pedro leading the charge, the hype is higher amongst fans of the lower tiers of English football. The latest Moments Jagielka SBC allows gamers to unlock a defender to provide chemistry to these overpowered players while elevating their backline to the next level.

How to unlock the special SBC card in FIFA 23?

The SBC consists of a single squad featuring the following stipulations in its requirements:

England players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 25,000 FUT coins, which is driven primarily by the requirement of Team of the Week or Team of the Season items, which fetch a high price in the FIFA 23 transfer market. However, active FUT players can quickly bring down the cost of the SBC by using untradeable assets from their clubs.

Is the SBC worth completing?

Phil Jagielka is an absolute bargain of an SBC. The 89-rated center-back possesses the stats to be highly viable in the game's current meta. With so many exciting EFL TOTS cards now being available in FIFA 23, it will also be easy to accommodate him into a squad.

The SBC is worth only 25,000 FUT Coins, and the price is increased significantly due to the requirement of TOTS or in-form items. Gamers can bring this price down by completing the 81+ TOTW upgrade SBC or the EFL TOTS Upgrade SBC to obtain one of the unique cards needed to complete this challenge.

