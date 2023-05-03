FIFA 23 Ultimate Team 81+ TOTW Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

The 81+ TOTW Upgrade SBC is live on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Players can get unique cards from any of the prior Teams of the Week by completing the dedicated Squad Building Challenge. Furthermore, the single-task challenge is repeatable, and players don't need to hurry, as it will be available for more than a month (43 days from today, to be exact).

Team of the Week is one of the few recurring promos in FIFA 23. As the name suggests, it is released every week to commemorate the best players of the last seven days from across the footballing world. Naturally, these upgraded cards, with inform (IF) upgrades, boast significantly better stats than their base variants. This makes them worthwhile additions to any FUT squad.

Here's a quick guide to completing the 81+ FUT TOTW Upgrade SBC and a short analysis of the Squad Building Challenge to determine whether it is worth doing.

The 81+ TOTW Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is a very good repeatable challenge for the long term

Utility challenges that have the potential to provide high-value rewards over a long period of time are normally highly appreciated by FUT enthusiasts. This is because they provide a great opportunity to exchange extra fodder that would otherwise go to waste.

With the TOTW promo coming to an end after the 26th week, the 81+ TOTW Upgrade SBC is particularly good for people looking to pack one of the cards with IF upgrades.

The Team of the Week promo is essential to FIFA 23's constant updates as it is EA's primary method of releasing upgraded cards into the game apart from that week's special promo. By tying the upgrades to the IRL form of the players, the TOTW also provides a connection to real-life football.

Without further ado, here are the requirements that players need to meet to complete the 81+ TOTW Upgrade SBC:

Number of players on the squad: Minimum of 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 81

Reward: 1x 81+ TOTW Player Pack (Untradeable)

Approximate Cost: 9,000 - 10,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Is the 81+ TOTW Upgrade SBC worth it?

This Squad Building Challenge is quite simple, with no overtly complicated requirements. FIFA 23 players do not need to worry about pesky chemistry restrictions while attempting the challenge, making it much easier to choose fodder in exchange.

While an 81+ guarantee is not a very big deal by any means, the relatively low cost of approximately 10K FUT coins makes the effort well worth it. This is especially true when considering the fact that the reward is a Team of the Week card, which is known to have boosted overall stats.

While most FIFA 23 players will be more concerned with the Team of the Season content in Ultimate Team right now, the 81+ TOTW Upgrade SBC is a very nice addition to the game. It gives players with a lot of mid-tier fodder built up a good way to try for better cards.

