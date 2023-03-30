FIFA 23 Team of the Week 22 (TOTW 22) cards revealed, Cristiano Ronaldo, Son, and Valverde lead pack

EA Sports has released the Team of the Week 22 (TOTW 22) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With Ronaldo, Son, and Valverde getting in-form upgrades this week, players can now find their special cards in packs and on the transfer market. Featured cards include Sabaly, Sangare, and Krunic. The TOTW promo is a weekly recurring series that aims to recognize the best football stars from that specific week by releasing cards with upgraded stats based on their recent form.

Team of the Week cards have been an integral part of FUT for many FIFA games and are a great way for EA to inculcate real-life football into the game with regular updates to specific cards.

Not only does it help players connect their FIFA 23 gameplay with their real-life counterparts, but it's also a good source of content that keeps the game fresh.

Ronaldo, Son, and Valverde receive second in-form upgrade in FIFA 23 with TOTW 22

Cristiano Ronaldo has made his second appearance on the TOTW roster in FIFA 23 with a 92-rated ST card, his highest-rated card in the game so far. The Al-Nassr FC striker was busy with his international duties last week, having scored a brace during Portugal's Euro Qualifiers match against Liechtenstein. Ronaldo also scored another two in their next match against Luxembourg.

Spurs forward Heung Min Son also played for South Korea in international friendlies over the week – against Colombia and Uruguay. Son was instrumental in Korea's 2-2 draw with Colombia on Friday, having scored both goals in the first half.

Valverde is also getting his second in-form upgrade in FIFA 23 and his inclusion in TOTW 22 comes on the back of his performance in the Uruguay jersey over the last week as they faced Japan and Korea. Valverde has been a staple in this season's Real Madrid squad and has received a few special cards over the course of the game.

Other notable cards included in this week's Team of the Week include in-form upgrades for Pulisic, Dani Olmo, Konate, Sangare, and Lukaku. Below is a list of all players included in the roster.

List of players featured in TOTW 22 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Listed below are the featured players with their overall stats:

Oliver Sail 85

85 Ben Chilwell 85

85 Ibrahima Konate 85

85 Youssouf Sabaly 86

86 Federico Valverde 88

88 Christian Pulisic 85

85 Ibrahim Sangare 87

87 Rade Krunic 86

86 Cristiano Ronaldo 92

92 Heung-Min Son 91

91 Dani Olmo 89

89 Nick Townsend 77

77 Ladislav Krejci 83

83 Marcel Sabitzer 84

84 Renato Steffen 83

83 Romelu Lukaku 88

88 Jody Morris 85

85 Niclas Fullkrug 85

85 Abdelhamid Sabiri 82

82 Jackson Irvine 81

81 Jon Dagur porsteinsson 80

80 Louis Mafouta 80

80 Rasmus Hojlund 80

The TOTW 22 has various cards that will benefit FIFA 23 players looking for high-rated cards to add to their FUT squads. The 92-rated Cristiano Ronaldo card is his highest in the game, while Son and Valverde are receiving an in-form upgrade after a long time. Lukaku is another good striker on the roster, while Sabaly and Konate are the best defenders on the list.

