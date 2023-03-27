FIFA 23 Year in Review Player Pick SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Year in Review Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 provides a unique opportunity for those who have missed out on some great promos in the past. Tonight’s Squad Building Challenge gives such players another chance to add a special promo item to their Ultimate Team squads. All items in the rewards have either been available as SBCs or objective rewards over the last three months.

Players must rely on luck when trying to find promo cards in packs. There’s also an essence of good fortune associated with the Year in Review Player Pick SBC. After completing the challenge, there’s no way of telling what reward options a FIFA 23 player will receive. Yet, the reward pool is quite significant, and EA Sports’ twist makes it even more special.

Let’s look at the tasks that are part of tonight’s challenge. This will enable players to get an estimate on the potential cost and help them decide about attempting the Year in Review Player Pick SBC in the first place.

Year in Review Player Pick SBC great option for FIFA 23 players who have missed out on special content

EA Sports has kept things predictable with the Year in Review Player Pick SBC, as there are only two tasks. Both have their given set of conditions that must be met by FIFA 23 players.

Task 1 – 84-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – 86-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Year in Review Player Pick SBC will cost about 165,000 FUT coins if a FIFA 23 player gets all the fodder from the FUT market. They can make some useful savings by using fodder from their collection. The SBC is live until April 1, leaving players with some time.

EA Sports is currently releasing resource-item challenges every night that can be a helpful source of fodder. FUT Birthday Swaps also have special packs in their reward options, which is another great alternative. Then there’s the most obvious way to rank high in different game modes for weekly rewards.

Some impactful SBCs and Objectives appeared in December, January, and February. All these cards are part of tonight's SBC rewards pool. FIFA 23 players will have four options after completing the challenge, and the card they pick will be added to their squads.

