EA FC 24 web app release time, key features, and more

September 20 is a big date for all those who are looking to invest their time in FC 24, as EA Sports will be releasing the web app for this year's game. The highly useful tool serves as an extension of the full game and offers several important functions to players. While the date of release was announced pretty early by the developers, the time of launch has yet to be explicitly mentioned.

However, there have been plenty of rumors since then, and it seems likely that EA Sports will be following a similar launch schedule as previous years. If those rumors turn out to be true, FC 24 players will soon be able to begin their Ultimate Team 24 journeys on the platforms of their choice.

FC 24 Web app release time

Over the last few years, the web app has always been released between 6 pm and 7 pm UK time. This has held true for all the previous FIFA releases, which received the web app and the companion app as well. The latter has a different time of launch as it's released as a downloadable app for mobile devices.

Expand Tweet

Once again, most sources and content specialists believe that FC 24's web app will be available starting at 6 pm UK time on September 20, 2023. If that's the case, those in India will have to wait until 10:30 pm to access all the new features. Users in the United States will have to wait till 10 am PT/1 pm ET before they can commence their journeys.

The time of launch for any other regions can also be calculated by accounting for the time zone differences. Irrespective of the time of launch, the web app is expected to be available worldwide at the same time so that no region will have an early-user advantage.

The exact features of the tool remain to be discovered since the launch has yet to take place. One of the key activities will be SBCs, as the format of the app makes completing the challenges far easier.

Players will also be able to set up and maintain their Ultimate Team 24 squads as they keep unlocking new cards. Similarly, they can sell the items they no longer need in FC 24, and doing so will earn them UT coins. These coins can be used to buy cards they need directly from the Ultimate Team 24 market.

While players have to wait till September 22 to jump into the game, the web app will allow them to trade and complete challenges for two days extra.