FIFA 23 82x100 Upgrade SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

The FIFA 23 Futties promo might be over, but EA Sports has released yet another 82x100 Upgrade SBC in Ultimate Team. The latest resource-item challenge comes amidst the pre-season promo, which is the last major event of last year's release. While many gamers await EA FC 24, they can try their luck at getting some of the best cards released previously in Ultimate Team.

All you have to do is complete the 82x100 Upgrade SBC by completing the associated tasks in the allotted time. To start off, you'll have to estimate the possible amount of coins needed to complete the challenge. This will allow you to decide if you should attempt the SBC in the first place.

The best way to predict the costs is by analyzing the tasks of the 82x100 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23. Let's look at how to complete the FIFA 23 82x100 Upgrade SBC, the cheapest solutions, and more.

Cheapest 82x100 Upgrade SBC solutions in FIFA 23

Typically, most resource-item challenges are easy to complete, but the 82x100 Upgrade SBC is relatively complex. There are five tasks, each with their own stipulations. To get the special pack, you must complete them all before the challenge expires.

Task 1 - 91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 91

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - 91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 91

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - 91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 91

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 - 92-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 92

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 5 - 92-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 92

# of players in the Squad: 11

The new 82x100 Upgrade SBC will cost about 580,000 FUT coins if you get all the cards from the market. You can bring down the costs by using cards that are already available in your Ultimate Team collection. You can also grind different FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to increase the packs you have.

After completing the challenge, you'll earn a special pack containing 100 cards. All of them will be rated 82 or higher, and they will feature some of the best cards released in the previous promos of Ultimate Team.