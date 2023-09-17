EA FC 24 leak hints at paid versions of Evolutions coming to Ultimate Team

The concept of Evolutions, set to be introduced in EA FC 24, is a really interesting one that could add new dimensions to squad building. If reliable leaker FUT Sheriff is to be believed, there will be two versions of these items, including one that will require players to spend FIFA points or FUT coins. As expected, the paid version is set to feature better potential upgrades in terms of stats and attributes.

So far, the news surrounding Evolutions has caused much intrigue in the community. Earlier on September 15, EA Sports revealed more details about how the entire concept will work. It was also revealed that aside from base options, campaigns or promos will also introduce more choices for gamers to explore. If the recent rumors are true, EA FC 24 players will get to grab better cards, albeit at a cost.

The paid Evolutions in EA FC 24 will have better upgrades

As mentioned on reliable leaker FUT Sheriff's social media post, the paid versions of Evolutions in EA FC 24 are likely going to belong to the same footballers. In other words, certain cards will come with the ability for players to choose. If they don't want to spend much, the items will get boosts, but to a lesser extent.

The higher boosts will result in a stronger card, but it will also result in the community having to spend more as well.

Expand Tweet

FUT Sheriff has claimed that players will have to spend about 1,000 FP or 50,000 in-game coins to acquire a copy of the paid Evolutions. The former is the premium currency, and it can only be obtained with real money.

The paid options will likely be available once the first set of campaigns begins. EA Sports has confirmed that the Centurions promo will have a fresh set of Evolutionary cards, and it will appear earlier than expected. Season One, which commences with the game's standard edition release on September 29, will also have 12 different options for the community to explore.

Expand Tweet

The developers are really sold on this new concept, which was announced as early as July 2023's big reveal of EA FC 24. However, much of it remains to be explored, especially when it comes to how the boosts will be obtainable in the game.