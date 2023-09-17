EA FC 24 Evolutions guide - All types, campaigns, and more

Evolutions is a brand new concept coming to EA FC 24, and it will certainly make things much more interesting in Ultimate Team. Fans are curious about how this feature will work, and EA Sports has finally shed light on what to expect. Not only will there be different types of Evolutions, but each season is expected to get fresh additions as well.

This concept was announced for the first time in the middle of July 2023, when EA FC 24's first major reveal took place. Since then, the community has been waiting to learn more about it. It is expected that players will be able to select certain cards and train them by fulfilling certain conditions through this feature.

Ahead of the game's upcoming release, EA Sports has divulged more details about how the growth will happen for footballers in Ultimate Team.

Different types of Evolutions in EA FC 24

Players will be able to choose campaign cards and make them part of the Evolutionary process. There are certain stipulations that need to be kept in mind when doing this, but that's not all.

EA Sports has announced that this title will get 12 new cards related to Evolutions that will be released throughout its first season, including tutorial choices as well.

Players will have to meet certain stipulations to enhance these cards. The improvements will be of three different types:

Gameplay: These will include boosts to stats and other attributes that could lead to better performance from the cards.

Utility: These boosts will provide useful upgrades that will help in team-building, chemistry, and more.

These boosts will provide useful upgrades that will help in team-building, chemistry, and more. Cosmetic: These upgrades will be related to how the cards will appear, and it won't have any direct impact on the gameplay.

Campaign Evolutions in EA FC 24

This concept won't only be limited to regular cards, as EA Sports has confirmed that the promos and campaigns will also see items that can be evolved. These cards will also be eligible for different kinds of upgrades based on the fulfillment of certain conditions.

It's unclear what the conditions for the upgrades will be, though. That said, EA Sports wants to ensure that each enhancement is worth the player's time and effort. Some upgrades will require them to play in specific game modes, while other ones can be completed in general modes as well.

Moreover, Centurions promo has also been confirmed for EA FC 24. Typically, this has been a popular promo in the FIFA series, and it could retain its place in the upcoming release as well.