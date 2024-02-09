With the Future Stars promo being in full swing, the EA FC 24 FS Academy Attackers Evolution allows gamers to upgrade two players to an overall of 90. However, unlike other EVOs released so far, this can only be applied to a player pool of nine athletes, provided to all by EA Sports.

These pre-decided special cards are available in a free pack, that can be claimed via the Ultimate Team store. All of the players have received a small initial boost to their overall rating and stats, and can be further upgraded via the EA FC 24 FS Academy Attackers Evolution. They have an initial rating of 82, and gamers can choose up to two of these players to upgrade up to 90 OVR.

All EA FC 24 FS Academy Attackers Evolution requirements

These are the requirements of this EVO:

Rarity: In Progress Future Stars Evolution

Number of PlayStyles+: Maximum zero

Number of PlayStyles: Maximum seven

Must not be: In-Progress Evolution

All the nine free players provided by EA Sports fit these requirements. They are:

Noah Okafor

Brian Brobbey

Melvine Malard

Rodri

Bryan Zaragoza

Facundo Torres

Jesus Ferreira

Junior Dina Ebimbe

Athenea del Castillo

All EA FC 24 FS Academy Attackers upgrades

These are the upgrades offered by all three segments of the EA FC 24 FS Academy Attackers Evolution. Not only do they include stat boosts, but also additional PlayStyles and PlayStyle+ traits.

Level 1 Upgrades

Pace +2

Shooting +2

Dribbling +3

Physical +2

PlayStyle Chip Shot

Level 2 Upgrades

Shooting +2

Passing +2

Physical +4

Skill moves +1 star

PlayStyle+ Power Header

Level 3 Upgrades

Pace +5

Shooting +4

Passing +3

Dribbling +3

PlayStyle+ Acrobatic

However, similar to every other EVO path, this Evolution also has several challenges on every level. These are the stipulations that must be completed:

Level 1 Challenges

Win six Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty, using your active EVO players in-game.

Level 2 Challenges

Win five Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) by at least two goals on minimum Semi Pro difficulty with your active EVO player

Play two Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player in game.

Level 3 Challenges

Win 10 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO players in game

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO players in game

Score five goals using your active EVO player in game, in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty.

Best players to use in the EA FC 24 FS Academy Attackers Evolution

All nine players provided by EA Sports for this Future Stars themed EVO are exceptional in their own right. They will further receive Two PlayStyle+ boosts, with the Aerial and Acrobatic traits going up for grabs. However, Noah Okafor, Melvine Malard, Bryan Zaragoza, and Athenea will definitely be among the top favourites due to the chemistry links they offer.