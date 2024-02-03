All EA FC 24 Future Stars players (leaked)

If the recent rumors turn out to be true, it won't be very long for the EA FC 24 Future Stars players to become available in Ultimate Team. As of this writing, players can access the Road to the Final promo, which began on February 2, 2024. However, reliable leakers like FUT Sheriff and FUT Police Leaks have already shared information regarding the cards coming to the game as part of the upcoming promo.

So far, the leaked information regarding the EA FC 24 Future Stars players is pretty limited. This is due to the simple fact that the possible release date of this promo is still at least a few days away. That said, a few leaks have already started making the ripples on social media.

Disclaimer - This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information provided with a grain of salt.

Complete list of EA FC 24 Future Stars players

So far, just two names have been leaked, which feature two of the brightest youngest talents from the world of men's and women's football. It's no surprise they're rumored to appear in the EA FC 24 Future Stars players lineup.

Trinity Rodman

Cole Palmer

If the rumors turn out to be true, it will be the first special cards for both prodigies in Ultimate Team this year. Additionally, more names are expected to be revealed over the next few days as the release date approaches.

When will the EA FC 24 Future Stars players be released? (expected)

Official information regarding this promo is practically zero at this point. Players can currently enjoy the Road to the Final (RTTF) cards that are live right now across different packs. It features footballers from four different tournaments of European club football, and each card has the potential to get multiple levels of upgrades in the future.

The RTTF promo is expected to end on Friday, February 9, and the Future Stars players are predicted to appear on the same evening. It also means that the RTTF promo, in all likelihood, is only going to be a one-team affair.

That said, readers are advised not to draw any premature conclusions regarding when the Future Stars promo will be released and which footballers will be featured in it.

