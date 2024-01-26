The EA FC 24 Right Side Star Evolution is the first one that has been released as part of the Honorable Mentions promo. The latest offering is completely free to use and offers a hefty set of boosts as well. That said, you'll still have to make a careful decision since any choice you make will be irreversible.

Understanding the requirements of the EA FC 24 Right Side Star Evolution is the first step. The requirements determine which cards can be included in the evolution. This step is enforced by EA Sports to ensure that no card becomes too overpowered with all the upgrades.

What are the EA FC 24 Right Side Star Evolution requirements?

The requirements are as follows:

Overall: Max. 85

Positions: RW

Pace: Max. 86

Shooting: Max. 87

Dribbling: Max. 86

Physicality: Max. 86

Playstyles: Max. 9

What are the EA FC 24 Right Side Star Evolution upgrades?

There are two levels of upgrades, and they have their own sets of challenges.

Level 1 upgrade

PlayStyle: Chip Shot

Overall: +3

Rarity: In-Progress Evolution

Shooting: +4

Dribbling: +3

Level 2 upgrade

SM: +1 ★

Rarity: TOTY HONOURABLE MENTIONS

Pace: +3

Passing: +3

Physicality: +2

Level 1 upgrade challenges

Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 upgrade challenges

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

What are the EA FC 24 Right Side Star Evolution best players to use?

There are plenty of great non-combo options for this evolution, thanks to the relatively flexible requirements. Once the two levels of upgrades are completed, the following items could be great additions to your squad.

Ewelina Kamczyk TOTW

Anderson Talisca TOTW

Svenja Huth

Serge Gnabry

Arola Aparicio TOTW

Ricardo Orsolini TOTW

Raheem Sterling

This evolution is a great little addition, as the last few releases have had mixed reactions. Since this is free, it also makes the evolution perfect for beginners.

Players will have until February 16, 2024 to unlock this evolution in Ultimate Team.