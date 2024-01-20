EA FC 24 TOTY Visionary Evolution guide: Best players to use, requirements, upgrades, and more

The second night of the Team of the Year promo has introduced the EA FC 24 TOTY Visionary Evolution in Ultimate Team. The premium evolution can be accessed in exchange for either FIFA Points or coins. It offers a hefty amount of boost to the selected cards.

Since this is a paid evolution, you must be prudent with your choice. Moreover, over 500,000 cards are eligible for an upgrade as part of this evolution, and hence, understanding the requirements becomes crucial. This will ensure you make the best possible use of the EA FC 24 TOTY Visionary Evolution and get maximum returns for your investments.

All EA FC 24 TOTY Visionary Evolution requirements

Overall: Max. 77

Positions: CDM

Dribbling: Max. 82

Pace: Max. 82

Physicality: Max. 88

Playstyles+: Max. 0

All EA FC 24 TOTY Visionary Evolution upgrades

The latest EA FC 24 evolution comes with four levels of upgrades and challenges.

Level 1 upgrade

Overall: +2

Rarity: In-Progress Evolution

Pace: +2

Physicality: +4

Dribbling: +2

Vision: +10

Crossing: +7

Level 2 upgrade

Overall: +3

Physicality: +4

Dribbling: +2

Long Passing: +10

Short Passing: +10

Defensive Awareness: +5

Level 3 upgrade

WF: +1 ★

Overall: +3

Pace: +2

Dribbling: +2

Interceptions: +8

Defensive Awareness: +5

Level 4 upgrade

PlayStyle+: Anticipate

Overall: +4

Rarity: Radioactive EVO

Pace: +4

Physicality: +4

Dribbling: +4

Standing Tackle: +10

Level 1 upgrade challenges

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Level 2 upgrade challenges

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Level 3 upgrade challenges

Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Level 4 upgrade challenges

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game

Achieve 2 clean sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Best EA FC 24 TOTY Visionary Evolution players to use

Here are the best non-combo items you can use as part of this evolution.

Jeffrey Schlupp

Nicolo Fagioli

Stijn Spierings

Anibal Moreno

Hiroki Ito

These are some of the best items you don't have to combine with any previously released evolutions.