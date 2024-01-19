EA FC 24 TOTY Striker Prospect Evolution guide: Best players to use, requirements, upgrades, and more

The EA FC 24 TOTY Striker Prospect Evolution is the first evolution to have been released as part of the Team of the Year promo, and fans have plenty of reasons to be excited. Not only is this new inclusion completely free, it also allows you to massively upgrade one of your attackers.

However, you need to make the best possible decision regarding which card to improve to get the best returns on your efforts. After all, any choice you make will be irreversible, and certain items will be better candidates for the EA FC 24 TOTY Striker Prospect Evolution compared to others. The best way to get started with this evolution is by analyzing its requirements.

All EA FC 24 TOTY Striker Prospect Evolution requirements

Expand Tweet

Here are the requirements for this evolution:

Overall: Max. 85

Positions: ST

Dribbling: Max. 85

Pace: Max. 89

Shooting: Max. 88

Physicality: Max. 86

All EA FC 24 TOTY Striker Prospect Evolution upgrades

The latest evolution comes with three different levels of upgrades, and all of them have their own challenges as well:

Level 1 upgrades

Rarity: In-Progress Evolution

Shooting: +2

Stamina: +3

Aggression: +4

Level 2 upgrades

Overall: +2

Pace: +2

Shooting: +2

Dribbling: +1

Jumping: +6

Strength: +6

Level 3 upgrades

PlayStyle+: Power Header

Overall: +1

Rarity: Evolutions II

Pace: +3

Shooting: +2

Dribbling: +2

Heading Accuracy: +6

Level 1 upgrade challenges

Play four Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least two goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 upgrade challenges

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least two goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play two Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Score four goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 upgrade challenges

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Score five goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Best EA FC 24 TOTY Striker Prospect Evolution players

There are plenty of different cards you can use as part of this evolution, and this includes both combo and non-combo items.

Expand Tweet

Here are some great cards you can put into this evolution that don't require any combinations:

Teemo Pukki Radioactive

Georginio Rutter Squad Foundations

Jordyn Huitema Showdown

Edin Dzeko TOTW

Lina Hurtig Squad Foundations

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang TOTW

Nicolas Jackson TOTW

Serhou Guirassy Trailblazers

All these items can benefit massively from the three levels of upgrades and can easily lead your team's attack.