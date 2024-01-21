EA FC 24 TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution guide: Best players to use, all requirements, upgrades, and more

The EA FC 24 TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution is now available in Ultimate Team, offering players yet another great opportunity to boost an existing card. Once again, the new evolution has its own set of requirements that determines which items you can use as a potential candidate to receive the boosts.

Moreover, the EA FC 24 TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution is a paid option and requires 75,000 coins or 350 FC Points. Hence, you'll have to make a proper decision before locking a card in the upgrade. While all eligible cards will get the same upgrades, the effect on the boosts on certain items will be better.

All EA FC 24 TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution requirements

Overall: Max. 79

Positions: CM

Pace: Max. 79

Dribbling: Max. 77

Physicality: Max. 77

Playstyles: Max. 8

Playstyles+: Max. 0

All EA FC 24 TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution upgrades

The latest evolution has three levels of upgrades, all of which have their own specific challenges.

Level 1 upgrade

PlayStyle: Pinged Pass

Overall: +4

Rarity: In-Progress Evolution

Passing: +3

Physicality: +7

Shooting: +5

Defending: +5

Level 2 upgrade

PlayStyle: Anticipate

Overall: +4

Passing: +8

Physicality: +2

Dribbling: +5

Defending: +5

Level 3 upgrade

WF: +1 ★

PlayStyle+: Long Ball Pass

Overall: +3

Rarity: Evolutions III

Pace: +6

Shooting: +4

Dribbling: +5

Level 1 upgrade challenges

Play 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 upgrade challenges

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Achieve 2 clean sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 upgrade challenges

Play 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro.

Best EA FC 24 TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution players to use

These are some of the best non-combo players that you can use in this evolution.

Yves Bissouma

Zoe Morse

Irene Guerrero

Tyler Adams

Kalvin Phillips

Connor Gallagher

These cards will be able to find a place in your starter squads once they get all three levels of boosts.