EA FC 24 TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution guide: Best players to use, all requirements, upgrades, and more

The EA FC 24 TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution is now available in Ultimate Team, offering players yet another great opportunity to boost an existing card. Once again, the new evolution has its own set of requirements that determines which items you can use as a potential candidate to receive the boosts.
Moreover, the EA FC 24 TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution is a paid option and requires 75,000 coins or 350 FC Points. Hence, you'll have to make a proper decision before locking a card in the upgrade. While all eligible cards will get the same upgrades, the effect on the boosts on certain items will be better.
All EA FC 24 TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution requirements
- Overall: Max. 79
- Positions: CM
- Pace: Max. 79
- Dribbling: Max. 77
- Physicality: Max. 77
- Playstyles: Max. 8
- Playstyles+: Max. 0
All EA FC 24 TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution upgrades
The latest evolution has three levels of upgrades, all of which have their own specific challenges.
Level 1 upgrade
- PlayStyle: Pinged Pass
- Overall: +4
- Rarity: In-Progress Evolution
- Passing: +3
- Physicality: +7
- Shooting: +5
- Defending: +5
Level 2 upgrade
- PlayStyle: Anticipate
- Overall: +4
- Passing: +8
- Physicality: +2
- Dribbling: +5
- Defending: +5
Level 3 upgrade
- WF: +1 ★
- PlayStyle+: Long Ball Pass
- Overall: +3
- Rarity: Evolutions III
- Pace: +6
- Shooting: +4
- Dribbling: +5
Level 1 upgrade challenges
- Play 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.
- Assist 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro.
- Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.
Level 2 upgrade challenges
- Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.
- Achieve 2 clean sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.
- Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro.
Level 3 upgrade challenges
- Play 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.
- Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.
- Assist 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro.
Best EA FC 24 TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution players to use
These are some of the best non-combo players that you can use in this evolution.
- Yves Bissouma
- Zoe Morse
- Irene Guerrero
- Tyler Adams
- Kalvin Phillips
- Connor Gallagher
These cards will be able to find a place in your starter squads once they get all three levels of boosts.