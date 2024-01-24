EA FC 24 TOTY Legendary Comeback Evolution leaked - Expected release date, requirements, upgrades, and more

If the latest rumors are to be believed, the EA FC 24 TOTY Legendary Comeback Evolution is coming soon to Ultimate Team. The information was shared online by reliable leaker Rickth21, who has been behind many accurate rumors in the past on their X account. If the rumors turn out to be true, it will come as great news for the community.

Since the game's global launch on September 29, 2023, there have been several different evolutions. While the initial ones were rather basic, the latest additions have offered plenty of boosts in terms of stats and overalls.

As of writing, no official information is available regarding the EA FC 24 TOTY Legendary Comeback Evolution. However, certain predictions can be made based on how such evolutions work.

When will the EA FC 24 TOTY Legendary Comeback Evolution be released?

The defender items were released earlier on January 23, and the upcoming evolution could center around defenders as well. The evolution could drop as early as tonight, January 24. However, January 25 and January 26 are two other possible dates.

All the TOTY items will be released tomorrow, including Icons and Honorable Mentions. EA Sports could release a new evolution to celebrate the occasion. That said, the official date of the upcoming evolution isn't currently available, so readers should be patient and not make premature speculations.

What are the EA FC 24 TOTY Legendary Comeback Evolution requirements?

Here are the rumored requirements of the evolution as per Rickth21.

OVR MAX 91

PACE MAX 76

PAS MAX 84

DEF MAX 94

PHY MAX 88

RARITY - ICON

WF +1 & PS - PINGED PASS, BRUISER

While the requirements look prime for the defensive position, it's interesting that the evolution could cater to Icons as well.

What are EA FC 24 TOTY Legendary Comeback Evolution upgrades?

Here are the predicted upgrades that could be part of the evolution.

OVR +3

PAC +4

SHO +5

PAS +6

DRI +4

DEF +1

PHY +2

The previously released Icon Evolution drew mixed reactions from the community. Thus, it will be interesting to see if the new one can win players over.