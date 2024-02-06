EA FC 24 RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution guide: All upgrades, requirements, best cards, and more

The EA FC 24 RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution is the first evolution released specifically for a particular promo. The Road to the Knockouts promo was the first major set of cards released in Ultimate Team after the game's global launch. The new evolution allows you to upgrade one of the many items that were released as part of the promo. However, not every promo card can be made part of the EA FC 24 RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution.
This is due to the relatively strict nature of the different requirements that are part of the evolution. Understanding the requirements will be key if you want to make the best use of the upgrades.
All EA FC 24 RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution requirements
- Rarity: UCL Road to the Knockouts
- Overall: Max. 88
- Pace: Max. 93
- Passing: Max. 87
- Physicality: Max. 87
- Playstyles: Max. 8
- Playstyles+: Max 0
All EA FC 24 RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution upgrades
There are two different levels of upgrades offered by this challenge, and they have their own conditions as well.
Level 1 upgrades
- PlayStyle: Long Ball Pass
- Overall: +1
- Rarity: In-Progress Evolution
- Pace; +2
- Passing: +2
- Shooting: +1
- Dribbling: +1
Level 2 upgrades
- WF: +1 ★
- PlayStyle: Whipped Pass
- PlayStyle+: Pinged Pass
- Rarity: Radioactive EVO
- Passing: +2
Level 1 upgrade challenges
- Play 7 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.
- Assist 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.
- Achieve 3 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.
Level 2 upgrade challenges
- Win 7 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.
- Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.
- Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.
Best EA FC 24 RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution players
There are twelve cards that you can include in this evolution, and here are the top five ones:
- Marcos Acuna
- Pedro
- Andre Silva
- Giovanni Reyna
- Bruno Guimaraes
Out of these five items, Giovanni Reyna was available for free to everyone, as he was released as a special objective set in Ulitmate Team.