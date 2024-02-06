EA FC 24 RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution guide: All upgrades, requirements, best cards, and more

The EA FC 24 RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution is the first evolution released specifically for a particular promo. The Road to the Knockouts promo was the first major set of cards released in Ultimate Team after the game's global launch. The new evolution allows you to upgrade one of the many items that were released as part of the promo. However, not every promo card can be made part of the EA FC 24 RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution.

This is due to the relatively strict nature of the different requirements that are part of the evolution. Understanding the requirements will be key if you want to make the best use of the upgrades.

All EA FC 24 RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution requirements

Rarity: UCL Road to the Knockouts

Overall: Max. 88

Pace: Max. 93

Passing: Max. 87

Physicality: Max. 87

Playstyles: Max. 8

Playstyles+: Max 0

All EA FC 24 RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution upgrades

There are two different levels of upgrades offered by this challenge, and they have their own conditions as well.

Level 1 upgrades

PlayStyle: Long Ball Pass

Overall: +1

Rarity: In-Progress Evolution

Pace; +2

Passing: +2

Shooting: +1

Dribbling: +1

Level 2 upgrades

WF: +1 ★

PlayStyle: Whipped Pass

PlayStyle+: Pinged Pass

Rarity: Radioactive EVO

Passing: +2

Level 1 upgrade challenges

Play 7 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Achieve 3 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 upgrade challenges

Win 7 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Best EA FC 24 RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution players

The EA FC 24 RTTK promo was the first one in Ultimate Team (Image via EA Sports)

There are twelve cards that you can include in this evolution, and here are the top five ones:

Marcos Acuna

Pedro

Andre Silva

Giovanni Reyna

Bruno Guimaraes

Out of these five items, Giovanni Reyna was available for free to everyone, as he was released as a special objective set in Ulitmate Team.