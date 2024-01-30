EA FC 24 Double Plus Pursuit Evolution guide: All requirements, upgrades, best players to use, and more

The EA FC 24 Double Plus Pursuit Evolution guide is now live, introducing yet another option for players to upgrade one of their existing items. The latest one comes amid the TOTY celebrations, and it could be an exciting choice. That said, it's not a free option, and you must either spend 100,000 coins or 500 FC Points.
Hence, you must make an informed decision, as it's completely irreversible. Moreover, some cards will definitely perform better on the meta compared to the rest. The first task is to analyze the requirements of the EA FC 24 Double Plus Pursuit Evolution that will determine which cards are ideal to receive the upgrades.
All EA FC 24 Double Plus Pursuit Evolution requirements
- Rarity: Not In-Progress Evolution
- Overall: Max. 75
- Positions: CM
- Pace: Max. 80
- Shooting: Max. 74
- Playstyles: Max. 7
- Playstyles+: Max 0
All EA FC 24 Double Plus Pursuit Evolution upgrades
The current evolution has three levels of upgrades, each with its own conditions.
Level 1 upgrade
- WF: +1 ★
- Overall: +7
- Rarity: In-Progress Evolution
- Passing: +6
- Physicality: +4
- Shooting: +6
- Dribbling: +6
Level 2 upgrade
- PlayStyle: Slide Tackle
- PlayStyle+: Incisive Pass
- Overall: +7
- Passing: +7
- Shooting: +6
- Dribbling: +6
Level 3 upgrade
- WF: +1 ★
- PlayStyle+: Relentless
- Rarity: Radioactive EVO
- Pace: +6
- Physicality: +5
- Defending: +11
Level 1 upgrade challenges
- Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game
- Assist 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro
Level 2 upgrade challenges
- Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game
- Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro
Level 3 upgrade challenges
- Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game
- Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game
- Assist 2 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro
Best EA FC 24 Double Plus Pursuit Evolution players
Plenty of great cards are ideal for the upgrades.
- Kyra Cooney Cross
- Silvia Lloris
- Ceri Holland
- Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
- Evander
- Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro
- Warren Zaire-Emery
Once all three levels of upgrades are applied to these cards, they can certainly perform decently on the game's meta.
