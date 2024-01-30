EA FC 24 Double Plus Pursuit Evolution guide: All requirements, upgrades, best players to use, and more

The EA FC 24 Double Plus Pursuit Evolution guide is now live, introducing yet another option for players to upgrade one of their existing items. The latest one comes amid the TOTY celebrations, and it could be an exciting choice. That said, it's not a free option, and you must either spend 100,000 coins or 500 FC Points.

Hence, you must make an informed decision, as it's completely irreversible. Moreover, some cards will definitely perform better on the meta compared to the rest. The first task is to analyze the requirements of the EA FC 24 Double Plus Pursuit Evolution that will determine which cards are ideal to receive the upgrades.

All EA FC 24 Double Plus Pursuit Evolution requirements

Rarity: Not In-Progress Evolution

Overall: Max. 75

Positions: CM

Pace: Max. 80

Shooting: Max. 74

Playstyles: Max. 7

Playstyles+: Max 0

All EA FC 24 Double Plus Pursuit Evolution upgrades

The current evolution has three levels of upgrades, each with its own conditions.

Level 1 upgrade

WF: +1 ★

Overall: +7

Rarity: In-Progress Evolution

Passing: +6

Physicality: +4

Shooting: +6

Dribbling: +6

Level 2 upgrade

PlayStyle: Slide Tackle

PlayStyle+: Incisive Pass

Overall: +7

Passing: +7

Shooting: +6

Dribbling: +6

Level 3 upgrade

WF: +1 ★

PlayStyle+: Relentless

Rarity: Radioactive EVO

Pace: +6

Physicality: +5

Defending: +11

Level 1 upgrade challenges

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game

Assist 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro

Level 2 upgrade challenges

Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game

Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro

Level 3 upgrade challenges

Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game

Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game

Assist 2 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro

Best EA FC 24 Double Plus Pursuit Evolution players

Plenty of great cards are ideal for the upgrades.

Kyra Cooney Cross

Silvia Lloris

Ceri Holland

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde

Evander

Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro

Warren Zaire-Emery

Once all three levels of upgrades are applied to these cards, they can certainly perform decently on the game's meta.

