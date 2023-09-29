EA FC 24 RTTK Giovanni Reyna objective: How to complete, tips, tricks, and more

The Road to the Knockouts promo is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and an RTTK Giovanni Reyna objective has been added to the game alongside an incredible lineup of special cards. The American forward will be hoping to help Borussia Dortmund achieve glory this season, and their progress in the UEFA Champions League will also boost his latest card in-game.

The RTTK promo has become a fan favorite since its inception. This time, it provides some incredible special cards for use in this game's early stages. Moreover, RTTK players also have dynamic ratings that get boosted based on their team's performance in the UEFA Champions League.

The promo is yet again off to a great start in EA FC 24, and this article will focus on its RTTK Giovanni Reyna objective.

The RTTK Giovanni Reyna objective is now available in the Live section of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Borussia Dortmund have been one of the most consistent and impressive teams in Germany for years, constantly challenging Bayern Munich and competing at the highest level in the Champions League. They will be hoping to win it all this season, and their results in the Group Stages of the aforementioned tournament will affect the RTTK Giovanni Reyna card's stats and rating in EA FC 24.

This is the second player from Dortmund to receive a special card this year after Mats Hummels' inclusion in Team of the Week 1. RTTK Giovanni Reyna is definitely an impressive offering overall. Not only does this card possess some brilliant stats already, it also has the potential to be upgraded further.

Completing RTTK Giovanni Reyna objective in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

This objective consists of four segments, each with its own unique conditions that gamers must meet to unlock Giovanni's special card. Here is what you need to do to beat this challenge:

Find the Lane : Assist five goals with Through balls in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) using an American Player

: Assist five goals with Through balls in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) using an American Player Bundesliga Ten : Score ten goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) using a player from Bundesliga

: Score ten goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) using a player from Bundesliga Bulldozer : Score at least two goals per match in four separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

: Score at least two goals per match in four separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals). Victorious Performance: Win 10 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having a minimum of three Bundesliga players in your starting eleven

The most optimal way to complete this objective will be to attempt it in Squad Battles. This will help gamers work towards better rewards, which will help them on their Ultimate Team journey in EA FC 24's early stages. Moreover, the mode can also alter the difficulty of the games you play to make completing this objective easier.