EA Sports releases Team of the Week 1 (TOTW 1) players in EA FC 24: Lewandowski and Salah headline roster

Team of the Week 1 (TOTW 1) is now live in EA FC 24, with superstar footballers like Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski leading the way in a star-studded roster. This is the very first squad of in-form items to be released this year, and it comes at the perfect time, as the web app is now available for gamers to grind on as well.

Being the first TOTW lineup of the new game cycle, EA Sports has provided gamers with an extremely impressive squad of boosted cards after the performances over the weekend.

With players like Salah and Lewandowski leading the way, players have plenty to grind for on the web app before the full release of the EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition.

Salah and Lewandowski receive special cards in TOTW 1 of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The new footballing season has kicked off spectacularly, with many thrilling games and stunning performances displayed. Some of the best contributors, male and female alike, from last weekend's action have made it onto the TOTW 1 roster of EA FC 24. This is a first in the history of the series, with PSG's Sakina Kharchaoui joining the likes of Salah and Lewandowski in the squad.

While Lewandowski earned his spot in the list with two goals and an assist for FC Barcelona in La Liga against Real Betis, Mohammed Salah made it in with his brace of assists for Liverpool in the Premier League. Similarly, other fan favorites from across the globe have also earned their inclusion, with the likes of Paulo Dybala and Henrikh Mkhitaryan also receiving boosted versions.

TOTW 1 lineup in EA FC 24

The following footballers have received in-form variants in Ultimate Team and are now available in packs for players to grind for on the web app:

Robert Lewandowski: 91

Mohamed Salah: 90

Paulo Dybala: 87

Sakina Karchaoui: 87

Mats Hummels: 85

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: 84

Tariq Lamptey: 84

Jeremy Doku: 81

Terem Moffi: 81

Salem Al Dawsari: 81

Serhou Guirassy: 81

Martin Ojeda: 81

Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu: 81

Carlinhos: 80

Alen Halilovic: 80

Alexandre Oukidja: 80

Jelle Bataille: 80

Haris Tabakovic: 80

This roster is in compliance with EA Sports' latest regulations for the overhauled Team of the Week system. Every player will now have a minimum of 80 OVR, making TOTW 1 the first roster to implement these changes.