The latest Icon EVO is now live in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Legends of the Pitch Evolution staying true to its name and offering upgrades to certain legends on the Icon roster. This release is a paid EVO, and gamers will have to spend either 100,000 coins or 500 FC points to avail of the boosts offered by it. It can be completed twice.

Evolutions usually allow gamers to upgrade low-tier players and make them usable on the virtual pitch by giving them amazing stat boosts and PlayStyles. However, this release is different. The EA FC 24 Legends of the Pitch Evolution provides boosts to specific Icons who are already regarded as some of the most desirable footballers in this EA Sports title.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Legends of the Pitch Evolution

To qualify for the boosts offered by the EA FC 24 Legends of the Pitch Evolution, players must meet the following criteria:

Overall: Max 92

Pace: Max 86

Dribbling: Max 87

Defending: Max 79

Rarity: Base Icon

Number of PlayeStyles+: Max one

Number of PlayStyles: Max 8

These are some of the best options to use in this Evolution:

Gary Lineker: 89

Robin Van Persie: 88

David Beckham: 88

Pavel Nedved: 88

Steven Gerrard: 88

Michael Ballack: 87

Clarence Seedorf: 87

All upgrades and tasks of the EA FC 24 Legends of the Pitch Evolution

Being such an overpowered and lucrative EVO, the EA FC 24 Legends of the Pitch Evolution comes with three levels of upgrades and challenges, similar to most other major EVO paths.

Level 1 Upgrades

Shooting +1

Dribbling +1

Defending +!

Physical +2

PlayStyle: Press Proven

Level 2 Upgrades

Pace +2

Shooting +2

Passing +2

Defending +2

Physical +1

PlayStyle: Incisive Pass

Level 3 Upgrades

Pace +2

Passing +2

Dribbling +2

Weak Foot +1 star

PlayStyle+: Quickstep

Level 1 challenges

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Play four Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 challenges

Win five Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Play five Rivals or Champions games using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 3 challenges

Win five Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Achieve two clean sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

