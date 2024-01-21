5 Best Base Icons in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team (January 2024)

While most old cards rapidly fall out of favor due to the ever-evolving meta, the best Base Icons in EA FC 24 have stood the test of time and are still as overpowered as ever. These legends of the sport provide unparalleled abilities on the virtual pitch and are extremely easy to accommodate into a squad, making them some of the most sought-after items in Ultimate Team.

The latest iteration of Ultimate Team has more than 100 Icons on its roster, with several new additions such as Zico, Ribery and others. With so many to choose from, it is always hard to determine who the best Base Icons in EA FC 24 are. However, there are some that stand out due to their prowess on the virtual pitch, as well as their impressive price in the Ultimate Team transfer market.

These are the best Base Icons in EA FC 24

1) Ronaldo Nazario

Ever since he was added to the Icon roster in FIFA 18, Ronaldo Nazario has consistently been at the top of the list when it comes to elite-tier attackers in Ultimate Team. The Brazilian legend has retained his reputation as one of the best Base Icons in EA FC 24, and there are very few items that can compete with his offensive skills in FC 24's current meta.

The former Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Inter superstar possesses five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, which makes him an unpredictable attacking threat. He has a 94-rated overall with some impressive attributes, and his various PlayStyles make him perform even better than his stats suggest. With a price of around six million coins, it is evident that he is one of the best the game has to offer.

2) Pele

Often regarded as one of the best players to ever grace the beautiful game, Pele is the highest-rated Base Icon in Ultimate Team. The 95-rated card possess a wealth of overpowered stats and some very useful PlayStyles, and his three million coin price tag is evidence of how he is one of the best Base Icons in EA FC 24.

Pele also possesses five-star skill moves, which are extremely useful in tricky situations. Even gamers who are not comfortable using skill moves will be able to destroy opponents with this card due to his lean build, small stature, amazing dribbling stats, and the Technical PlayStyle+.

3) Mia Hamm

The addition of women to Ultimate Team has provided gamers with a plethora of options when choosing the most meta options for their starting lineup. There are plenty of overpowered female players present, but Mia Hamm is by far the most impressive. The 93-rated item possesses five-star skills and a five-star weak foot, drawing comparisons with the legendary Ronaldo Nazario himself.

She is not as physically dominant as the other players on this list. However, her agility, pace, shooting prowess and the Power Shot PlayStyle+ make her an extremely desirable player in the current meta, as well as one of the best Base Icons in EA FC 24 overall.

4) Ruud Gullit

Ruud Gullit has been a mainstay in the world of Ultimate Team since legends were first introduced, and his reputation has only grown over the years. Despite being deployed as an offense-oriented player for most of his career, the Dutchman is widely regarded as the most overpowered midfielder in the virtual world every year due to his all-rounder abilities.

Not only is Gullit extremely capable in attack due to his shooting and passing, he is also an amazing defensive option due to his large stature and physical stats. He also possesses a five-star weak foot and the Power Header PlayStyle+, further solidifying his position as one of the best Base Icons in EA FC 24.

5) Ronaldinho

Despite not being as agile as Pele, as strong as Gullit or as accurate in shooting as Ronaldo Nazario and Mia Hamm, Ronaldinho is arguably the most popular item in this list. The Brazilian phenom made an entire generation of football fans fall in love with the sport with his skills, flair, and charisma. These traits also make him one of the best Base Icons in EA FC 24.

The 93-rated item has a unique body type on the virtual pitch, which makes him very quick while performing skill moves and quick dribbles. His pace and physical stats also make it difficult to dispossess him, while his Trickster PlayStyle+ allows gamers to bamboozle opponents with some flashy maneuvers. At a price tag of over three million coins, he is also the second most expensive item in this list.