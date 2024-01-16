EA Sports has officially released the EA FC 24 Title Update 7 patch notes on social media, with the update arriving soon for all versions of the title across all consoles. While it may not be as ground-breaking and extensive as the previous patch, it still features some very important and desired tweaks that have the potential to make the game a lot more playable.
Similar to most big updates released so far, the EA FC 24 Title Update 7 also focuses on both in-game issues as well as the menus. It also covers multiple modes, with a lot of emphasis being provided to EA FC 24's Ultimate Team as it is the most lucrative and popular in the series' history.
The EA FC 24 Title Update 7 patch notes are now available on social media
Similar to most years, the latest title in the legendary football simulation series by EA Sports has a lot of issues, on the pitch as well as in the menus. Gamers have been asking for fixes to a lot of these problems, and the developers have finally answered by releasing the EA FC 24 Title Update 7 patch notes via their EA Sports FC Direct Communication account on Twitter.
These are the various changes implemented in the upcoming EA FC 24 Title Update 7 patch:
EA FC 24 Title Update 7 patch Ultimate Team changes
Addressed the following issues:
- The Objectives notification icon was not always visible after exiting and re-entering Ultimate Team.
- The Squad Battles menu did not display a competition timer.
- Removed substitutions from being unnecessarily listed in SBC requirements.
- Sometimes, SBC requirements displayed duplicate club names.
- Some Objectives did not display their completion deadline.
- After claiming an Objective reward, the notification icon was sometimes still present.
- Stadium Item Pack openings in Ultimate Team were resulting in an unintended animation with placeholder text.
- Addressed an issue that could have impacted Evolution Player Item selection.
- Sometimes, the Objectives notification icon did not appear where intended.
- A stability issue could have occurred when interacting with an empty squad.
- [PS5/XBSX|S Only] Following a rare UI flow, the Squad menu shortcut did not function as expected.
- [PS5 Only] Under some specific Camera Settings, the broadcast package did not always display after scoring a goal in Division Rivals.
- [PS4/XB1 Only] When getting a certain amount of red cards in a Friendlies Survival match, it was not possible to advance past the post-match screens.
EA FC 24 Title Update 7 patch gameplay changes
Made the following changes:
- Reduced the accuracy of Lobbed Passes and Precision Lobbed Passes when taken at extreme angles.
- Improved the responsiveness of requested Precision Passes.
- Slightly reduced the maximum potential speed of Swerved Through Passes.
- Increased the maximum potential ball trajectory height of Lobbed and Precision Lobbed Passes when taken at extreme angles.
Addressed the following issues:
- A requested Ground Pass could have sometimes resulted in an unintended animation occurring.
- In some situations, a requested Through Pass could have been weaker and less accurate than intended.
- Sometimes, a Physical Tackle could have been unintentionally performed on an attacking player without the ball.
- Improved auto-switching logic when determining which defender to switch to during some Lofted Through Passes.
- Improved player switching logic when two or more users are on the same team.
- In some specific situations, an AI teammate could have attempted to control the ball following a user-requested shot.
- Improved the consistency of a Secondary Contain request when locked to a player.
- In rare instances, the ball physics did not behave as expected after hitting the post.
- In some rare cases following a requested pass, the ball carrier could have lost control of the ball by passing through it.
- Further improved referee logic when determining offside calls following deflections.
- Addressed instances of various Skill Game issues impacting areas such as progression and consistency.
- [PS4/XB1 Only] The Precision Pass Drill did not always consider inputs correctly.
- [Switch Only] A powerful shot could have sometimes sent the ball through the net.
EA FC 24 Title Update 7 patch VOLTA Football
Addressed the following issues:
- When changing outfits, some tattoos could have displayed a placeholder image.
- Sometimes in Kick Off VOLTA FOOTBALL, customized controller settings did not apply.
- [Switch Only] A powerful shot could have sometimes sent the ball through the goal net.
EA FC 24 Title Update 7 patch General, Audio, and Visual
Made the following changes:
- Updated some kits, balls, gloves, boots, ad boards, trophies, tifos, stadium themes, mascots, VIP areas, tattoos, accessories, pre/post-match scenes, and badges.
- Added and updated a total of 90 star heads.
- They will become visible following a server release.
Addressed the following issues:
- Updated instances of placeholder, missing, and incorrect text.
- The no goal sound customization option was not available in Career Mode and Clubs.
- Improved the appearance of some running animations.
- In some stadiums, game cameras did not behave as intended.
- In certain scenarios, some crowds had an incorrect shadow over them.
- While taking a short corner, players could have sometimes passed through a camera operator.
- Improved transition between shooting animations and player celebrations.
- Addressed instances of stability issues that could have occurred.
- [Switch Only] Updated some button callouts when playing with split Joy-Cons.
- [XBSX|S/XB1Only] An incorrect message could have been displayed when cross-play settings were disabled.
- [PC] In a Kick Off, a stability issue could have occurred when playing with International teams.
Based on these changes, it is evident that the EA FC 24 Title Update 7 patch will significantly impact the way the game performs across various aspects.