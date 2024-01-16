EA Sports has officially released the EA FC 24 Title Update 7 patch notes on social media, with the update arriving soon for all versions of the title across all consoles. While it may not be as ground-breaking and extensive as the previous patch, it still features some very important and desired tweaks that have the potential to make the game a lot more playable.

Similar to most big updates released so far, the EA FC 24 Title Update 7 also focuses on both in-game issues as well as the menus. It also covers multiple modes, with a lot of emphasis being provided to EA FC 24's Ultimate Team as it is the most lucrative and popular in the series' history.

The EA FC 24 Title Update 7 patch notes are now available on social media

Similar to most years, the latest title in the legendary football simulation series by EA Sports has a lot of issues, on the pitch as well as in the menus. Gamers have been asking for fixes to a lot of these problems, and the developers have finally answered by releasing the EA FC 24 Title Update 7 patch notes via their EA Sports FC Direct Communication account on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

These are the various changes implemented in the upcoming EA FC 24 Title Update 7 patch:

EA FC 24 Title Update 7 patch Ultimate Team changes

Addressed the following issues:

The Objectives notification icon was not always visible after exiting and re-entering Ultimate Team.

The Squad Battles menu did not display a competition timer.

Removed substitutions from being unnecessarily listed in SBC requirements.

Sometimes, SBC requirements displayed duplicate club names.

Some Objectives did not display their completion deadline.

After claiming an Objective reward, the notification icon was sometimes still present.

Stadium Item Pack openings in Ultimate Team were resulting in an unintended animation with placeholder text.

Addressed an issue that could have impacted Evolution Player Item selection.

Sometimes, the Objectives notification icon did not appear where intended.

A stability issue could have occurred when interacting with an empty squad.

[PS5/XBSX|S Only] Following a rare UI flow, the Squad menu shortcut did not function as expected.

[PS5 Only] Under some specific Camera Settings, the broadcast package did not always display after scoring a goal in Division Rivals.

[PS4/XB1 Only] When getting a certain amount of red cards in a Friendlies Survival match, it was not possible to advance past the post-match screens.

EA FC 24 Title Update 7 patch gameplay changes

Made the following changes:

Reduced the accuracy of Lobbed Passes and Precision Lobbed Passes when taken at extreme angles.

Improved the responsiveness of requested Precision Passes.

Slightly reduced the maximum potential speed of Swerved Through Passes.

Increased the maximum potential ball trajectory height of Lobbed and Precision Lobbed Passes when taken at extreme angles.

Addressed the following issues:

A requested Ground Pass could have sometimes resulted in an unintended animation occurring.

In some situations, a requested Through Pass could have been weaker and less accurate than intended.

Sometimes, a Physical Tackle could have been unintentionally performed on an attacking player without the ball.

Improved auto-switching logic when determining which defender to switch to during some Lofted Through Passes.

Improved player switching logic when two or more users are on the same team.

In some specific situations, an AI teammate could have attempted to control the ball following a user-requested shot.

Improved the consistency of a Secondary Contain request when locked to a player.

In rare instances, the ball physics did not behave as expected after hitting the post.

In some rare cases following a requested pass, the ball carrier could have lost control of the ball by passing through it.

Further improved referee logic when determining offside calls following deflections.

Addressed instances of various Skill Game issues impacting areas such as progression and consistency.

[PS4/XB1 Only] The Precision Pass Drill did not always consider inputs correctly.

[Switch Only] A powerful shot could have sometimes sent the ball through the net.

EA FC 24 Title Update 7 patch VOLTA Football

Addressed the following issues:

When changing outfits, some tattoos could have displayed a placeholder image.

Sometimes in Kick Off VOLTA FOOTBALL, customized controller settings did not apply.

[Switch Only] A powerful shot could have sometimes sent the ball through the goal net.

EA FC 24 Title Update 7 patch General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some kits, balls, gloves, boots, ad boards, trophies, tifos, stadium themes, mascots, VIP areas, tattoos, accessories, pre/post-match scenes, and badges.

Added and updated a total of 90 star heads.

They will become visible following a server release.

Addressed the following issues:

Updated instances of placeholder, missing, and incorrect text.

The no goal sound customization option was not available in Career Mode and Clubs.

Improved the appearance of some running animations.

In some stadiums, game cameras did not behave as intended.

In certain scenarios, some crowds had an incorrect shadow over them.

While taking a short corner, players could have sometimes passed through a camera operator.

Improved transition between shooting animations and player celebrations.

Addressed instances of stability issues that could have occurred.

[Switch Only] Updated some button callouts when playing with split Joy-Cons.

[XBSX|S/XB1Only] An incorrect message could have been displayed when cross-play settings were disabled.

[PC] In a Kick Off, a stability issue could have occurred when playing with International teams.

Based on these changes, it is evident that the EA FC 24 Title Update 7 patch will significantly impact the way the game performs across various aspects.