EA FC 24 TOTW 18 predictions: All cards featuring Musiala, Hojlund, and more

After an entertaining round of footballing fixtures in the top club leagues across the world, TOTW 18 in EA FC 24 could feature some massive names like Jamal Musiala and Rasmus Hojlund. Both these youngsters had impressive performances in recent league games, and while the former helped his side win in decisive fashion, the latter had to settle for a draw despite his immense efforts.

The Team of the Week 17 lineup had some very overpowered players in its own right, but TOTW 18 is shaping up to be even more amazing in EA FC 24. Both Jamal Musiala and Rasmus Hojlund are popular and reputable names in the sport and possess some amazing boosted versions in Ultimate Team as well.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on individual match ratings.

Jamal Musiala and Rasmus Hojlund could headline TOTW 18 in EA FC 24

EA Sports has completely revitalized the Team of the Week system in EA FC 24 with the new and improved upgrade system. Not only are the boosts bigger and more generous, but the player selection is also a lot more suited to the current meta of the game. With the likes of Jamal Musiala and Rasmus Hojlund putting in incredible performances recently, it will be no surprise if they are part of the in-form lineup.

Despite currently being second in the league, reigning Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich is putting up a close fight against current leader Bayer Leverkusen. The Bavarians recently secured a comfortable 3-0 win against Hoffenheim, with youngster Jamal Musiala showcasing his skills once again with two goals and potentially earning a spot in TOTW 18.

In England, Spurs and Manchester United faced off in a game that could significantly influence the European qualification spots in the Premier League table. While the match itself ended in a 2-2 draw, Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund stole the show with a goal and an assist for the Red Devils. He already possesses an Ultimate Dynasties card in EA FC 24, and his in-form version could be even better.

Over in Italy, Serie A league leaders Inter fortified their position at the top of the table with a massive 5-1 win over Monza. While both Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhaoglu scored two goals, the former already has an in-form version in the current TOTW 17 squad in EA FC 24. This makes the Turkish midfielder an ideal candidate for the TOTW 18 lineup.

Inter's city rivals AC Milan is also in fine form. They are currently third in the table and will be hoping to compete for the title, especially with their latest 3-1 win against fellow Italian giants AS Roma. Olivier Giroud was the standout performer here, scoring a goal and providing an assist to lead his side to victory by spearheading the attack.

With superstars like Hojlund and Musiala possibly being included in the upcoming squad of in-form items, gamers will be excited to see the official release on Wednesday (January 17).