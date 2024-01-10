EA FC 24 TOTW 17 has now been released in Ultimate Team, featuring boosted versions of some overpowered players like Frenkie de Jong and Theo Hernandez. Not only are these two extremely popular in real life, they are also elite-tier in this game's current meta, with their various special versions being some of the most sought-after items.

EA Sports has once again made In-form items relevant in the power curve of its latest football simulation title. Not only does EA FC 24 TOTW 17 feature better players, they've also received better overall boosts. With fan favorites like Frenkie de Jong and Theo Hernandez leading the way, this squad of special items is certainly exciting.

de Jong and Theo Hernandez headline EA FC 24 TOTW 17

With club competitions heating up across the globe, EA Sports always has plenty of amazing players to choose from when curating the Team of the Week lineups. EA FC 24 TOTW 17 includes some top performers from the previous weekend (January 6 and 7), with FC Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and AC Milan's Theo Hernandez being the most notable inclusions.

While neither scored goals in their games, their defensive contributions earned their teams the victory and kept them in contention for their respective league titles.

Frenkie de Jong already has a Thunderstruck SBC item, while Theo Hernandez has an In-form and an Ultimate Dynasties card. However, this latest TOTW card is unique for the AC Milan defender, as it is his first card as a center-back.

Which players are featured in EA FC 24 TOTW 17?

While de Jong and Theo Hernandez are certainly the most overpowered players on the list, plenty of other superstars are also on the EA FC 24 TOTW 17 roster. These are all the inclusions:

Lautaro Martinez: 89

Frenkie de Jong: 88

Theo Hernandez: 87

Mayra Ramirez: 87

Ivan Martin: 86

Alessandro Buongiorno: 85

Alphonse Areola: 84

Cengiz Under: 84

Andrea Consigli: 84

Pepelu: 84

Sheila Guijarro: 83

Costinha: 83

Matt O'Riley: 83

Nuno da Costa: 83

Viktor Gyokeres: 83

Bryan Zaragoza: 83

Abdulkerim Bardakci: 83

Sergio Camello: 83

Apart from the two headlining athletes, the players that stand out the most in this lineup are Lautaro Martinez and Mayra Ramirez. Both these strikers have received amazing upgrades, with the former getting his third special card of the season already.