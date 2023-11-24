EA FC 24 Thunderstruck Frenkie De Jong SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The Thunderstruck promo is now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong receiving the first SBC version of the event. This is an excellent choice to introduce as an SBC player, with the FC Barcelona superstar being amongst the most popular midfielders in the game due to his overpowered stats and abilities.

The latest lineup of Thunderstruck cards are all dynamic in nature and can receive upgrades in the future based on their club's performances in their respective domestic leagues.

This makes the Thunderstruck Frenkie De Jong SBC even more enticing, as Barca are the reigning La Liga champions and have a good streak of results in the league so far.

Thunderstruck Frenkie De Jong is now available as an SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The Thunderstruck event is part of the Black Friday celebrations in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, introducing a host of new special cards for gamers to try and obtain. These players join an already extensive list of special items that are already available in packs, with Frenkie De Jong receiving an 88-rated version that can be unlocked via an SBC.

This is the first of many such player SBCs that have been leaked, and gamers will be excited by the requirements of this challenge.

How to unlock Thunderstruck Frenkie De Jong in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The SBC to unlock this special item consists of three individual segments, each with its own pack rewards and stipulations. These are the specific restrictions mentioned in the requirements of each squad:

Netherlands

Players from the Netherlands: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

FC Barcelona

Players from FC Barcelona: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

La Liga

Players from LALIGA EA SPORTS: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 300,000 coins, which is to be expected considering the high rating threshold of all of these segments. The final segment also requires a Team of the Week item, which is inflated in price to the variety of SBCs currently available in EA FC 24.

That said, gamers can bring down the cost of this card by using untradeable items from their clubs. There are plenty of upgrade SBCs live in Ultimate Team at the moment, making the grind much easier.

Is it worth completing the Thunderstruck Frenkie De Jong SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Dynamic items are always worth a lot more than regular special cards in Ultimate Team. With FC Barcelona being in fine form in La Liga, it is possible that this Thunderstruck item will receive further boosts to his overall rating, attributes, and PlayStyles, making it a worthwhile SBC to complete.