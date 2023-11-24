5 best EA FC 24 players in the Black Friday Best Of Campaign

With Black Friday festivities kicking off in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has re-released a host of players from previous promos as part of the Best Of Campaign event. There are more special cards than ever before in packs for fans to get their hands on, making many wonder what the best possible options are.

This roster consists of three different promos that have been introduced so far in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team: Road to the Knockouts, Trailblazers, and Centurions. While there is also a Best of TOTW roster available in packs, those items are eclipsed by these promo versions.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the most overpowered Black Friday Best of Campaign players in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

1) Kylian Mbappe (Trailblazers)

This 92-rated version of Kylian Mbappe is by far the most expensive player on the roster. The Frenchman is widely regarded as the best attacker in the game, and his special versions are always highly sought-after. The Trailblazers event was headlined by this item, and his stats and attributes make it easy to see why he is worth over four million coins in the transfer market.

He possesses five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot. With Trailblazers receiving additional PlayStyles, this version of Mbappe also has the Powershot PlayStyle+, in addition to his quickstep, rapid, and trivela Playstyles. This makes him even more overpowered on the virtual pitch of EA FC 24.

2) Caroline Graham Hansen (Trailblazers)

The addition of female players to Ultimate Team has introduced a host of new possibilities when it comes to squad-building options in Ultimate Team. These women are exceptional when it comes to attacking abilities due to their small frame and agile dribbling abilities. The FC Barcelona Femini squad, in particular, is home to some of the best players, including Caroline Graham Hansen.

The Norwegian winger already had an impressive gold version in EA FC 24, and her Trailblazers item has elevated her to a whole new level by providing her with the Finesse PlayStyle+, which is one of the most desirable traits in the game. She is worth over two million coins, which is a testament to her capabilities in the current meta of the game.

3) Marcus Rashford (Centurions)

Similar to Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Rashford is renowned for receiving overpowered special versions in Ultimate Team over the years. EA FC 24 is no different, with the Englishman possessing one of the most popular base versions in the game, as well as an incredible 88-rated Centurions item.

The Manchester United forward possesses five-star skill moves, rapid pace, lethal shooting abilities, as well as the Powershot PlayStyle+. All these attributes combine to make him a complete offensive package on the virtual pitch, which is evident in his 1.5 million coin price tag in the transfer market.

4) Erling Haaland (Road to the Knockouts)

EA FC 24 had the most star-studded Road to the Knockouts promo in recent memory, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Bukayo Saka, Robert Lewandowski, and Ousmane Dembele receiving special versions. However, the promo was headlined by Manchester City's star marksman Erling Haaland, who has been upgraded to 94 OVR, making him one of the highest-rated items in the game.

His base version is already a formidable attacker due to his strength, speed, and shooting skills, but his RTTK card is even more impressive due to the boost to his stats as well as the addition of four-star skill moves. He also has the potential to receive one more upgrade if Manchester City qualifies for the Knockout stages of the Champions League.

5) Ferland Mendy (Centurions)

Despite not being able to perform to the best of his abilities for Real Madrid in recent times, French defender Ferland Mendy has retained his status as one of the most overpowered and meta players in Ultimate Team. His 82-rated base item is regarded as an elite-tier item in EA FC 24, and his 85-rated Centurions card is much better in all aspects.

The Frenchman is worth over a million coins in the transfer market, making him the most expensive left-back in the game. This showcases how amazing he is in the current meta, as he possesses the pace, defending abilities, and physicality needed to dominate any attacker.