EA FC 24 releases RTTK cards led by Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is one of several footballers who have received a promo item in EA FC 24 as part of its RTTK promo, which went live on September 29. This Road to the Knockouts series is the first special event released after the game's full launch. Players can now find some amazing items from different packs associated with this promo in Ultimate Team.
All special items that are part of the RTTK series have boosted stats and overalls compared to their base counterparts. Moreover, each of these cards has the potential to get up to two upgrades depending on how the player related to it performs for their team in real life.
The developers have included all three tiers of European club competition in this promo, along with the Women's Champions League. This makes the RTTK version of Erling Haaland extremely lucrative for anyone looking to build a strong squad in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.
All RTTK cards in EA FC 24 featuring Erling Haaland, Bruno Fernandes, and more
Thanks to the early leaks from FUT Sheriff and an official reveal from UEFA Champions League's X handle, EA FC 24 players already had an idea about what to expect from this promo.
Incidentally, EA Sports had already added several of the Road to the Knockouts cards mentioned below in this title's database prior to their official launch. However, players can now find them in packs. That said, here are all the items that are part of this new series:
- Erling Haaland 91
- Bruno Fernandes 90
- Victor Osimhen 90
- Bukayo Saka 89
- Leonardo Bonucci 88
- Edin Dzeko 88
- Luis Diaz 87
- Dries Mertens 87
- Svenja Huth 87
- Rodrigo De Paul 86
- Pierre Kalulu 85
- Lois Openda 85
- Konrad Laimer 85
- Pedro Goncalves 84
- Mats Wieffer 84
- Dodo 84
- Kiliann Sildillia 83
- Deiver Machado 83
Aside from Erling Haaland, both Osimhen and Bruno Fernandes have received excellent items as well. All three cards associated with these names are likely to receive at least one upgrade since their respective clubs are expected to make it to the UEFA Champions League Knockouts.
Edin Dzeko is the best RTTK card representing the UEFA Conference League, whereas Luis Diaz is the highest-rated item from the UEFA Europa League. Svenja Huth is the sole candidate from the women's Champions League to get a special card in this or any EA FC 24 promo (excluding the Nike MadReady variants of Sam Kerr and Alexia Putellas).