EA FC 24 leak hints at Bruno Fernandes being part of the RTTK promo

The Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) promo will soon be live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and social media has been replete with names that could potentially be included in its roster, like Bruno Fernandes. This Portuguese maestro is one of the most popular soccer players today, and a potential special card dedicated to him will make him invaluable in EA FC 24.

The RTTK event has been extremely popular since its inception a few years ago, especially because it offers various live cards with dynamic ratings. Its inclusions receive upgrades based on their team's performance in UEFA club competitions, making those players some of the most sought-after. If Bruno Fernandes is indeed part of the promo in EA FC 24, he will undoubtedly be one of its headlining stars.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Portuguese superstar Bruno Fernandes rumored to be part of the RTTK event in EA FC 24

Despite having a rough start to the season, Manchester United still have the ability to turn things around and succeed on both domestic and European levels. They are one of the most prominent teams in football, and with players like Bruno Fernandes leading their lineup, they could go far in the UEFA Champions League this season.

That will make them an overpowered selection for the RTTK event in EA FC 24.

The talismanic Portuguese playmaker has already received a rating boost in FC 24, and a potential RTTK card will make him even more viable in this game's current meta.

What will RTTK Bruno Fernandes look like?

Similar to previously leaked players like Victor Osimhen, the exact overall rating and stats of this card are unknown. However, FUT Sheriff has offered a prediction that suggests that he could be 90-rated with the following key stats:

Pace: 74

Shooting: 88

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 86

Defending: 71

Physicality: 79

If these stats prove to be accurate, he will undoubtedly be one of the most overpowered box-to-box midfielders in the game, rivaling Flashback Kevin De Bruyne.