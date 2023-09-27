EA FC 24 leak hints at Victor Osimhen being part of the RTTK promo

With the Early Access period of EA FC 24 coming to an end, EA Sports has confirmed that the Road to the Knockouts promo will be this title's first official event. Leaks suggest that Victor Osimhen will be part of this series. This Serie A striker has been on fire with Napoli for the past couple of seasons and has already earned an incredible base card in the latest game.

Not only is Victor Osimhen one of the most sought-after marksmen in football today, he is also really high-rated in EA FC 24. He has earned a massive upgrade in this title, seeing his overall of 83 from FIFA 23 shoot up to 88, and this boost is reflected in his in-game performances. With the Nigerian forward being leaked as part of the RTTK promo, fans are definitely looking forward to this event.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Scoreboard.

Victor Osimhen rumored to be part of RTTK promo roster in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Victor Osimhen was among the best players in the Serie A last season, helping Napoli secure their first league title in decades with his prolific goal-scoring exploits. He has been rewarded with a +5 boost to his base rating in EA FC 24, making him one of the most overpowered strikers in this game.

The mercurial forward already fetches a high price in the current state of this title's transfer market. A potential special card dedicated to him will boost his viability even further, especially with RTTK cards being dynamic in nature.

What will RTTK Victor Osimhen look like?

Expand Tweet

While the exact overall rating and stats of Osimhen's leaked RTTK item have not been disclosed, FUT Scoreboard has made a prediction based on his base stats. The individual suggests that he will be 89-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 91

Shooting: 87

Passing: 68

Dribbling: 85

Defending: 43

Physicality: 83

Not only will he receive an initial boost to his overall rating, but this game might offer him further upgrades based on Napoli's performances in the UEFA Champions League. RTTK cards have always had dynamic ratings, and this trend will most likely continue in EA FC 24 as well.