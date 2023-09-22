EA FC 24 Nike Mad Ready objective: How to complete, tips, tricks, and more

The Nike Mad Ready promo has arrived in EA FC 24, allowing gamers who purchased its Ultimate Edition to get a head start by completing an objective. This challenge offers some extremely exciting packs, which will undoubtedly provide fans with the boost they need to kickstart their Ultimate Team journey. Since this Max Ready objective is part of the aforementioned promo, it comes as no surprise that gamers must include players from that event in their squad to complete it.

However, this will not be an issue at all, as gamers will be provided with a free Loan Mad Ready Player as part of their EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition perks and benefits.

The Nike Mad Ready objective is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Mad Ready is the first ever Early Access exclusive promo in the history of this video game series, offering fans who purchase the Ultimate Edition of EA FC 24 amazing value for their money. Not only will these gamers be able to play the title a week before the Standard edition is released, they will also be able to grind some objectives for a plethora of packs and player picks.

While the Nike Mad Ready cards have not received any boosts over their original overall ratings and stats, they present some amazing dynamic images and are necessary for completing the latest objective.

How to complete the Nike Mad Ready objective in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

This objective has a player pick and a Double 85+ player pack as its ultimate prize. The individual challenges of offer rewards as well and feature the following stipulations:

Play 1 : Play one match in any Ultimate Team game mode with at least one Nike Mad Ready player in your starting eleven to earn 1000 XP.

: Play one match in any Ultimate Team game mode with at least one Nike Mad Ready player in your starting eleven to earn 1000 XP. Play 5 : Play five matches in any Ultimate Team game mode with at least one Nike Mad Ready player in your starting eleven to earn a Premium Gold pack.

: Play five matches in any Ultimate Team game mode with at least one Nike Mad Ready player in your starting eleven to earn a Premium Gold pack. Play 10 : Play ten matches in any Ultimate Team game mode with at least one Nike Mad Ready player in your starting eleven to earn a Premium Gold pack.

: Play ten matches in any Ultimate Team game mode with at least one Nike Mad Ready player in your starting eleven to earn a Premium Gold pack. Play 15: Play 15 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode with at least one Nike Mad Ready player in your starting eleven to earn a Double 80+ players pack.

Play 15 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode with at least one Nike Mad Ready player in your starting eleven to earn a Double 80+ players pack. Play 20 : Play 20 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode with at least one Nike Mad Ready player in your starting eleven to earn a Double 81+ players pack.

: Play 20 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode with at least one Nike Mad Ready player in your starting eleven to earn a Double 81+ players pack. Win 1: Win one match in any Ultimate Team game mode with at least one Nike Mad Ready player in your starting eleven to earn a Premium Gold Pack.

Win one match in any Ultimate Team game mode with at least one Nike Mad Ready player in your starting eleven to earn a Premium Gold Pack. Win 5 : Win five matches in any Ultimate Team game mode with at least one Nike Mad Ready player in your starting eleven to earn a 1 of 3 80+ player pick.

: Win five matches in any Ultimate Team game mode with at least one Nike Mad Ready player in your starting eleven to earn a 1 of 3 80+ player pick. Win 7 : Win seven matches in any Ultimate Team game mode with at least one Nike Mad Ready player in your starting eleven to earn a Double 81+ players pack.

: Win seven matches in any Ultimate Team game mode with at least one Nike Mad Ready player in your starting eleven to earn a Double 81+ players pack. Win 10: Win ten matches in any Ultimate Team game mode with at least one Nike Mad Ready player in your starting eleven to earn a Jumbo Premium Gold Pack.

While this might seem challenging for gamers who have not packed a Mad Ready player in EA FC 24, EA Sports has provided everyone with a 24-game loan version of one of the five promo footballers for them to complete this objective with. Fans can also attempt this challenge in friendlies against their pals to beat it faster.