EA FC 24 Nike MadReady promo to offer two free 85+ players as objectives

Early Access for EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition is almost here, with the Nike MadReady promo set to begin a day after the full release. This is the first Early Access exclusive promo in the series' history, giving gamers who purchased the Ultimate Edition more exciting perks and benefits than ever before. With the promo beginning soon, EA Sports has revealed more information about the event.

The developers provided some insight into the promo and its proceedings in the very first Pitch Notes of the year, stating that it will be a heavily objective-based event. Gamers will be able to pack these Nike MadReady players and use them to complete specific objectives to earn rewards for EA FC 24's future cycle. However, the latest news is even more exciting.

EA FC 24 Nike MadReady promo will allow gamers to unlock some incredible players via objectives

Based on the most recent promo trailer by EA Sports, the Nike MadReady promo will offer two 85+ rated players via objectives in EA FC 24 Early Access. This is extremely exciting news for gamers around the globe. As such, high-rated players will be really useful in the early stages of the game.

EA Sports has revealed the identity of the first two players of the event, with Chelsea FC's Enzo Fernandez and Juventus' Federico Chiesa being included. However, these players have an overall rating of 83 and 84, respectively, in the upcoming title, so it is unlikely that they will be the players offered via objectives.

The first promo of the year could potentially include some heavy hitters

While there has been no official confirmation from EA Sports, the latest promo trailer includes the following five players:

Alexia Putellas

Virgil van Dijk

Sam Kerr

Federico Chiesa

Enzo Fernandez

With the last two names already confirmed to be part of the roster, it is extremely likely that the other three superstars will also receive special versions as part of the Nike MadReady promo in EA FC 24. However, the two 85+ players to be offered via objectives will most probably be separate inclusions.

With the game arriving soon for Ultimate Edition users, gamers will be eager to get their hands on the game and begin the grind to build the best possible squad.