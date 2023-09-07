EA FC 24 Nike MAD Ready promo hints at possible special cards for Enzo Fernandez and Federico Chiesa

EA Sports has hinted at the first inclusions in the upcoming Nike MAD Ready promo of EA FC 24, with Enzo Fernandez and Federico Chiesa being part of the roster. This is the first instance of a new promo that is exclusive to the early access phase of the game, rewarding gamers who purchase the Ultimate Edition of the much-anticipated title.

The developers had revealed the addition of the promo during the various trailers and deep dive videos for EA FC 24, but its name has only been revealed recently. The MAD Ready Campaign will be active for the early access week and could feature special cards for superstar athletes like Enzo Fernandez and Federico Chiesa.

Federico Chiesa and Enzo Fernandez are likely to feature in the Nike MAD Ready campaign of EA FC 24

The EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition will be released worldwide on September 22, giving gamers a whole week of extra content before the arrival of the Standard Edition.

The Nike MAD Ready promo will be exclusively active during this time period. With fan-favorite footballers like Enzo Fernandez and Federico Chiesa potentially being part of the lineup, the event is already looking promising.

With the campaign being a collaboration between EA Sports and Nike, it comes as no surprise that the promo roster will most likely feature athletes sponsored by the legendary sporting franchise.

Both Enzo Fernandez and Federico Chiesa are part of the Nike family. Their inclusion in the event will surely generate a lot of hype due to their reputation and public appeal.

What will the MAD Ready promo be about in EA FC 24?

This is the first bit of information that EA Sports has provided regarding this brand-new campaign. The developers are yet to disclose any information regarding the theme or concept surrounding the promo, with fans speculating whether the event will resemble the Numbers Up promo from FIFA 22.

Unlike the upcoming event, the Numbers Up promo featured a collaboration between EA and Adidas, with sponsored athletes receiving impressive boosts based on the boots they choose to wear in real life.

While the promo was not much of a success during its initial run, gamers will be optimistic about the first campaign of EA FC 24, especially with players like Enzo Fernandez and Federico Chiesa potentially being involved.