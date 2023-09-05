Chelsea EA FC 24 ratings: All players' possible ratings leaked

The EA FC 24 ratings of Chelsea's first team have been leaked on social media ahead of the full reveal by publisher EA Sports. The latest information has been shared by reliable leaker FUT Scorecard, who has leaked a number of squads on Twitter. This adds to the long list of existing leaks, which include major names from the Premier League, such as Manchester United and Manchester City.

If the rumored numbers turn out to be true, the community has every reason to be excited. Following a takeover last year, Chelsea have acquired a number of young talents from across the globe. They could be a great choice for many EA FC 24 players who enjoy the Career Mode.

All possible Chelsea player ratings in EA FC 24

Chelsea had a terrible season in 2022-23 when they finished well outside the European places. Despite their poor on-field performances, there was no shortage of funds, and since Todd Boehly's takeover, the club has spent over one billion pounds in acquisitions.

The possible player ratings are as follows:

Christopher Nkunku - 86

Reece James - 84

Thiago Silva - 84

Enzo Fernandez - 83

Raheem Sterling - 83

Ben Chilwell - 81

Moses Caicedo - 80

Wesley Fofana - 79

Robert Sanchez - 79

Axel Disasi - 79

Benoit Badiashile - 78

Nicolas Jackson - 78

Connor Gallagher - 78

Noni Madueke - 77

Melo Gusto - 76

Mykhailo Mudryk - 75

Levi Colwill - 74

Ian Maatsen - 74

Romeo Lavia - 73

Felix Ugochukwu - 73

Cole Palmer - 66

Carney Chukwuemeka - 65

Chelsea's possible highest overall is that of new signing Christopher Nkunku, who moved from RB Leipzig. He is yet to debut for the London side due to an unfortunate pre-season injury.

Due to the club's young core, the possible starting overalls of many of the footballers at Stamford Bridge will be relatively low in EA FC 24. However, most will have high potential ratings that can be utilized well in Career Mode.

Readers are advised to wait for the official reveal before drawing a conclusion about any footballer's overall.