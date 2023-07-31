EA Sports confirms the addition of the Ballon d'Or to EA FC 24 Career Mode

Ahead of the much-awaited Career Mode Deep Dive video, EA Sports has provided a small teaser of what is to come by confirming the addition of the Ballon d'Or to EA FC 24. The prestigious trophy is awarded to the best player in the world every season, and this title had been absent from Career Mode in previous iterations of the series, much to the disappointment of football fans.

With the franchise being rebranded as EA Sports FC, the developers have taken the liberty of introducing multiple ground-breaking changes to provide gamers with the most authentic virtual footballing experience. This includes major changes to Career Mode, which will be revealed in the Deep Dive and include the introduction of the coveted Ballon d'Or title.

EA FC 24 Career Mode will feature the iconic Ballon d'Or trophy

The Ballon d'Or is arguably the most recognizable and coveted individual accolade in the world of football and is often used as the measuring stick when comparing some of the greatest players of all time. The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Johan Cruyff, and more have won this award on multiple occasions, and now gamers can follow in their footsteps with their created athlete in EA FC 24 Career Mode.

While the Deep Dive is yet to go live on YouTube, EA Sports has provided fans with a sneak peek of what is to come by announcing the addition of the Ballon d'Or to Career Mode on Twitter. This is an exciting new feature, as it will add to the realism and immersion offered by the upcoming title.

When will the Career Mode Deep Dive be revealed?

The official Deep Dive will be live on EA Sports' YouTube channel soon and will provide gamers with even more details about Career Mode in EA FC 24. Not much is known about this game mode in the upcoming title, despite it being the most popular offline mode in the series. However, there have been multiple rumors and teasers giving fans an idea of what to expect.

Gamers can expect more information about Dynamic Moments, new tactical details, and the brand new Spectator Mode, which will allow gamers to take to the pitch as a manager and watch from the sidelines, making adjustments accordingly.