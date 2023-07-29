EA FC 24 Career mode deep dive reveal date, time, how to watch, and more

The dates for the EA FC 24 Career Mode deep dive trailer have finally been announced. EA Sports has mentioned the date and time for the upcoming event on the game's official Twitter account, and the developers have selected the last day of the month for the second deep dive. While the earlier trailer on July 18 focussed on the overall gameplay, the upcoming one will concentrate on the Career Mode.

This game mode is extremely popular with those who love offline content. It allows players to take a club of their choice to newfound glories, and the excitement will naturally be high.

Each year, EA Sports has been making noticeable changes, and the upcoming EA FC 24 Career Mode deep dive trailer could be the first big showcase of some of those features. While the official game's release date is still some time away, fans won't have to wait that long to find out what waits in Career Mode.

EA FC 24 Career Mode deep dive trailer reveal date

As announced earlier tonight, on July 29, the new deep dive will take place in a couple of days. Fans can get a view of it on Monday, July 31. The date is slightly unusual compared to the usual routine that EA Sports follows. However, it was already announced that the career mode deep dive would take place in July, and the new announcement confirms that.

EA FC 24 Career Mode deep dive trailer reveal time

The new deep-dive trailer show will begin at 4 pm UK time. This is the same schedule that was also applied to the gameplay deep dive. Fans in the United States can view it starting at 8 am PT/11 am ET, while Indian gamers can catch the live stream at 8:30 pm IST.

Where to watch EA FC 24 Career Mode deep dive trailer?

Once again, gamers can catch all the features and reveal them for free on Youtube. It will be live-streamed on the game's official Youtube account, and players can even set reminders to not miss out on any of the action.

The two reveals, one on July 13 and the other on July 18, have excited the player base. It remains to be seen if news around the career mode could also cause similar reactions.