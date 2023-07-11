EA Sports FC 24 full trailer release date and time explored

EA Sports FC 24 is set to become the grand rebranding of the popular FIFA video game series. This will be the start of something completely fresh, and this is the first time EA Sports will go in with a new approach. It has already revealed two key pieces of news earlier on July 10 - the cover for the Ultimate Edition and the announcement trailer.

Fans are now looking forward to the first major reveal coming up next. The announcement trailer revealed very little information and much of it could be considered a teaser.

That said, the community will soon have much more details as part of the upcoming first trailer, which EA Sports has planned for. The time and release date has also been informed to ensure that nobody misses out on the upcoming news.

When will the EA Sports FC 24 full trailer be released?

Based on the official information from the developers, the full trailer will be shown on July 13, which is in two days as of this writing. While there’s a chance of delay, it’s minimal, and EA Sports have historically stuck with such schedules.

The full EA Sports FC 24 trailer will be available at 5:30 pm UK time. Fans in the United States will need to wait until 9:30 am PST/12:30 pm EST to get a glimpse of all the new features that will be present in the upcoming release. Fans in India can catch all the action at 10 pm, and those in other regions can find the applicable time by calculating differences in the time zones.

What remains unknown at this point is the contents of the full trailer of EA Sports FC 24. There have been plenty of rumors circulating on social media. Some of them might be true, and the full trailer coming up on Thursday could confirm that.

FUT Mentor @FUTMentor Details on the EA SPORTS FC Livestream on July 13th



• Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson will speak

• Special guests

• Reveal the cover athlete (Haaland)



Starts at 5:30PM UK time #FC24 #EASportsFC Details on the EA SPORTS FC Livestream on July 13th• Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson will speak• Special guests• Reveal the cover athlete (Haaland)Starts at 5:30PM UK time 🚨 Details on the EA SPORTS FC Livestream on July 13th• Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson will speak• Special guests• Reveal the cover athlete (Haaland)Starts at 5:30PM UK time ✅ #FC24 #EASportsFC https://t.co/rRpCq20s3m

Whichever case it might be, the excitement is very high among fans who want to witness what approach EA Sports takes with the football video game franchise. While radical changes aren't expected, the developers will likely implement some major features like HyperMotion V, which could jazz up the gameplay.

Poll : 0 votes