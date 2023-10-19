Best EA FC 24 custom tactics for Manchester United

As one of the most prominent clubs in the world, it is no surprise that Manchester United is also popular in EA FC 24. The Red Devils have always been an excellent pick when it comes to their abilities on the virtual pitch, especially with the club being home to some of the biggest names in the sport over the years.

Despite struggling in recent years, the club has not lost any of its mass appeal and is still one of the most beloved teams in football. Their popularity translates over to EA FC 24 as well, even though they have lost some key players over the past few seasons.

That said, with the proper custom tactics and player instructions, gamers can transform this side into an elite-tier unit capable of defeating any opponent.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Manchester United has some excellent players in EA FC 24

Following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and David De Gea, Manchester United has lost some of its highest-rated players. However, their star performers like Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes have received significant upgrades in EA FC 24 and will make the Red Devils extremely formidable with the right custom tactics.

They also have quality players in all areas of the field, especially their defensive lineup. With players like Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez being extremely overpowered and new signing Andre Onana receiving an upgrade as well, the backline is definitely a strong point.

What are the best custom tactics for Manchester United in EA FC 24?

Not only is the 4-3-2-1 formation the best option for the Red Devils in EA FC 24, but it is also one of the most effective and overpowered formations in the game. The formation was popular in FIFA 23 and is just as viable this year due to its adaptive nature.

It helps to attack in numbers with three midfielders while also being able to defend in a setup resembling the 4-4-2 formation.

In this lineup, Rashford will play as the central striker, with Antony as the left forward and either Anthony Martial or Jadon Sancho as the right forward. Casemiro will be the central center-midfielder, with Bruno Fernandes as the RCM and Christian Eriksen as the LCM. This will provide an excellent balance of offensive playmaking and defensive capabilities in the midfield.

In defense, Manchester United is best used with Varane and Martinez as center-backs, Aaron Wan Bissaka as the right-back, and Luke Shaw as the left-back. For those who prefer more pace, Tyrell Malacia is an excellent option for left-back as well.

What are the ideal player instructions in this formation?

The 4-3-2-1 formation applies similar player instructions in EA FC 24 compared to FIFA 23. It is especially effective for Manchester United due to their midfielders being versatile.

The striker and right forward should be instructed to get in behind and stay forward, with the left forward being told to come back on defense. The LCM and central CM should be instructed to "cover center" and to stay back while attacking, with the RCM being left on balanced and "cover wing" settings.

This will transform the formation into a variation of 4-4-2 while defending, which is really useful in EA FC 24.