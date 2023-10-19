Best EA FC 24 custom tactics for Real Madrid

With 14 Champions League titles to their name, Real Madrid are undoubtedly one of the biggest clubs in the world, and their popularity is accurately reflected in EA FC 24. Los Blancos have always been overpowered on the virtual pitch due to the quality of their roster, and the trend has continued despite several star players leaving in the summer.

While they failed to win the La Liga or UEFA Champions League last season, Real Madrid still have one of the most impressive and talented lineups. These athletes are just as capable in EA FC 24 as they are in real life, but the proper in-game tactics and instructions will propel them even further.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Real Madrid have an amazing lineup in EA FC 24

After an underwhelming 2022/23 season by their own lofty standards, Real Madrid have received several downgrades in EA FC 24. Key players like Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Antonio Rudiger have been downgraded, and the departure of Karim Benzema has robbed them of their highest-rated player as well. However, they have had several improvements as well.

Youngsters like Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Junior have received massive buffs, and with the arrival of world-class footballers like Jude Bellingham, their roster is still overpowered.

What are the best custom tactics for Real Madrid in EA FC 24?

The most notable weak-link in their current roster is the lack of a proper striker. This makes it difficult to play in a conventional one-striker formation, making the 4-1-2-1-2(2) the best option.

Both Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo have the pace, dribbling, and shooting skills needed to be excellent strikers, with Jude Bellingham playing as the makeshift CAM. Valverde and Modric will be the central midfielders orchestrating plays in the middle, with Aurelien Tchouameni as the central defensive midfielder.

In defense, Ferland Mendy is an excellent choice for the left-back position and is one of the best wing-backs in EA FC 24. Both Rudiger and Eder Militao are elite-tier centre-backs as well. However, Real Madrid are lacking a meta right-back and will have to make do with either Carvajal or Vazquez. Gamers can also shift Mendy to right-back and use Fran Garcia at left-back.

What are the best player instructions for Real Madrid?

The 4-1-2-1-2(2), also known as the 4-1-2-1-2 narrow, has always been a fan-favorite formation on the virtual pitch. Both strikers must be instructed to stay central, with one being told to stay forward and to 'get in behind'. With Bellingham being the CAM, he should be instructed to come back on defense and to get into the box for crosses.

Both central midfielders should be told to 'cover centre', with the central defensive midfielder being instructed to 'stay back while attacking' and 'cover centre'. With the formation lacking wingers, the full-backs provide the width during attacking situations. Wing-play is important in the current meta of EA FC 24, so the wing-backs should be left on balanced instructions with the 'overlap' setting.