Best 442 tactics in EA FC 24 to gain an edge over your opponents

With EA FC 24 still in its very early stages, most gamers are still struggling to come to terms with the game's meta, with the 442 being the most popular formation. This is because it offers the most balanced and conducive environment for fans to get accustomed to the new game mechanics. However, the formation still relies on having the right tactics and player instructions.

Two-striker formations seem to be the most effective way of scoring goals in the current meta of EA FC 24, especially with defending being a lot more manual and difficult. If gamers can optimally tweak their settings and get used to the 442 formation, they can dominate games and score a plethora of goals.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The best 442 tactics in EA FC 24 to dominate games with

While the formation is a crucial aspect of how well you perform on the virtual pitch, having the right player for the right positions is just as important. Similar to its predecessors, pace is extremely important in the EA FC 24 meta. However, the addition of the brand new PlayStyles system has introduced several unique factors that one must consider when selecting their lineup.

What are the best 442 tactics in EA FC 24?

When it comes to tactics, the defensive settings should be kept at balanced. While 'Press after possession loss' can be useful in certain situations, it often drags your defenders out of position and leaves you exposed. The defensive width should be kept at 50, while the defensive depth should be kept at 45. Veterans of the series who are capable of player switching and manual pressing effectively can increase the depth to 60.

In offense, keep "build up play" on balanced and chance creation on "Direct Passing" to facilitate quick attacks. Keep the number of players in the box to a setting of five or six, and adjust the corner kick and freekick numbers according to your preference.

What are the best player instructions for 442 in EA FC 24?

Unlike previous years, the Get In Behind instruction is no longer useful in the latest title, as it creates a large gap between your midfielders and the strikers. Instruct both strikers to come back on defense and stay central, with one receiving the role of a False 9. The two wide midfielders will be instructed to "Come back on defense" and get into the box for crosses.

The two central midfielders should be instructed to "Cover center," with one staying back while attacking while the other is left on balanced attacking runs. Both fullbacks must be instructed to stay back while attacking.

Who are the best players to use in the 442 formation?

PlayStyles are extremely important in EA FC 24. With Hypermotion V introducing a brand new "Advanced Defending" system, defenders with the Bruiser and Anticipate PlayStyles are extremely handy in defense. Similarly, those with the Finesse shot PlayStyle are lethal in attack and can score from ridiculous ranges.

PlayStyles like Incision Pass and Pinged Pass are useful for midfielders, while the Rapid and Quick-Step ones will transform any winger into a pace demon.