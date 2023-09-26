Best EA FC 24 camera settings to gain an edge over your opponents

With EA FC 24 early access ending soon, gamers across the globe will soon be able to play the full game regardless of the version they have purchased. This will bring a host of new players to the latest football gaming title from EA Sports, creating an even more competitive online atmosphere and boosting the necessity for better tactics and settings.

Gamers constantly seek the best possible tactics and settings to gain an edge over their opponents while optimizing their virtual experience. With EA FC 24 expected to be the most detailed and sophisticated football simulation game ever, there are plenty of options to play around with to ensure the best possible experience for players.

This article looks into the best EA FC 24 camera settings so you can gain an edge over your opponents.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

EA FC 24 has a variety of immersive camera settings

Camera settings are an integral part of one's virtual footballing experience, as they dictate how you view the field and the athletes on it. The right camera settings will allow you to dominate matches with precise passing play and relentless pressing during defense, especially with the various options at your disposal in EA FC 24.

However, the best settings will also depend on your preference. While there are several options to choose from, the final decision is based on how you wish to view the virtual pitch.

That said, these are some of the most popular options in EA FC 24:

Tele Broadcast

This is a tried and tested camera angle that has been extremely popular with veterans of the series. Despite the franchise being rebranded as EA Sports FC, Tele Broadcast has been retained and will likely remain as one of the best camera angles in the latest iteration of the series.

It offers the perfect middle ground, especially with the right tweaks and adjustments. By setting the Zoom setting to 0 and the Height to 20, this angle provides a clear view to dribble effectively in attack while also being able to pass and press.

Co-Op

This camera angle is a favorite amongst professional esports players, as it offers a birds-eye view of the pitch. It is extremely effective in EA FC 24, as the zoomed-out perspective allows you to see the entire pitch, crafting plays perfectly and pressing the opposition relentlessly.

Similar to the Tele Broadcast settings, the best way to utilize this camera angle is to set the Height to 20 and the Zoom to 0, giving you the best possible view of the virtual pitch.