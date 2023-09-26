Fnatic announces departure from EA FC 24 Esports; Tekkz reacts

Fnatic is a massive name in the world of esports, and their recent departure from the competitive world of EA FC 24 has come as a shock to many. The organization sponsored one of the most professional players in the scene: Tekkz. Their partnership began four years ago, and the British youngster has responded to the latest news as well.

Fnatic took to Twitter to announce their decision to take a step back from the scene, calling it a temporary move while they assess their opportunities. While this is rather unfortunate for both the esports athletes involved and fans, this is not a rare occurrence. Plenty of organizations have withdrawn from the circuit over the years, and this trend could likely continue in EA FC 24.

Fnatic has temporarily left the EA FC 24 Esports arena

With the franchise being rebranded as EA Sports FC, there have also been significant changes to the esports scene in general for EA FC 24. The FIFA Global Series (FGS) is a thing of the past, with FC Pro being the new addition. However, Fnatic has decided not to partake in this new environment, much to the disappointment of fans around the globe.

While the reasons for their decision have not been revealed, their recent post hints at the decision being temporary, and they have promised to keep their community updated on future plans. They also thanked their two esports athletes, Tekkz and Diogo Mendes, with the former being one of the biggest names in EA FC 24 esports, and even included a nostalgic video to serve as a trip down memory lane.

Tekkz has responded to this news on social media as well

As a young and popular superstar in the world of competitive Ultimate Team gameplay, Tekkz has been rather vocal and transparent about his journey so far. He is one of the most prominent personalities in the space and even has successful channels on Twitch and YouTube. He signed with Fnatic at the peak of his powers during FIFA 20, and has only brought them success ever since.

Tekkz responded to Fnatic's post, appreciating them for their four years together, cherishing all the memories they created together and the success they had. While he is yet to announce if he will be signing with a new team, it will be interesting to see how he performs in the upcoming EA FC 24 competitive season.