EA FC 24 Standard Edition release date and time across all regions confirmed

EA FC 24 can currently be played by owners of Ultimate Edition, but those who have purchased the Standard Edition will only need to wait a little while. The release date for the cheaper option is approaching, with EA Sports having confirmed the timings for all platforms. However, unlike the Ultimate Edition, the Standard Edition doesn't offer early access.

This means that gamers who have availed of it will need to wait an extra week to experience EA FC 24 in all its glory, after which some additional benefits available on the Ultimate Edition will be included.

However, it is the cheaper option of the two and is ideal for those who prefer offline action. With that being said, let's look at when the game will be launched globally on all supported platforms.

EA FC 24 Standard Edition release date on consoles

Like early access, the Standard Edition will have varying release schedules on consoles and PC. The former will once again follow regional timing, which means that it will be available at midnight in all regions. Some areas will be able to play EA FC 24 earlier due to the difference in time zones.

Additionally, Xbox users could play the game early by switching their console region to New Zealand. However, this could lead to sanctions against their accounts, thus, readers are advised to do so at their own risk.

EA FC 24 Standard Edition release date on PC

Unlike with consoles, the game's launch on PC will be simultaneous across all regions. Hence, it will differ largely from the midnight timings for Xbox and PlayStation users. It should be noted that EA FC 24 will launch on September 28 in certain parts of the world. Moreover, unlike early access, the Standard Edition will have different release dates depending on the region.

In Asia, the Standard version will be released on September 28 at 3 pm UTC.

In Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, the global launch goes live on September 29, 10 pm UTC.

In the Americas, players will be able to jump in on September 29, 4 am UTC.

The game's release time on PC will be the same across Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. While players will have to wait a few more days, they can also try out the EA Play trial that's available on EA's app and Steam. It will allow them to play up to 10 hours without any additional costs.

Progress on the trial version will be transferred to the complete version of the Standard Edition when the latter releases on September 28 or 29.