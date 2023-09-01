Real Madrid EA FC 24 ratings: All leaked player ratings

With Real Madrid being amongst the most prominent and popular football clubs in the world, it comes as no surprise that fans are eager to know their player ratings for EA FC 24. The Los Blancos have always been overpowered on the virtual pitch due to their impressive roster of superstars, and a recent leak on social media has hinted at the potential ratings of their latest squad for the 2023/24 season.

EA FC 24 has the potential to be the turning point in the series, especially with the franchise facing a significant rebranding process. Several features and systems have been completely overhauled, but the hype surrounding player ratings remains the same. With the game arriving this month, social media has been replete with leaked player ratings, including those of Real Madrid players.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/FUT Scoreboard.

Real Madrid player ratings for EA FC 24 leaked on social media

Despite winning the Copa Del Rey in the 2022/23 season, Real Madrid had an underwhelming campaign by their own lofty standards. The Spanish giants were unable to retain their La Liga title and lost to rivals FC Barcelona, while also failing to retain their Champions League crown. The players' performances have led to a mixed bag of upgrades and downgrades when it comes to EA FC 24 ratings.

If leaks are to be believed, some of the most popular youngsters at the club have received significant upgrades to their overall ratings, including the likes of Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, and new arrival Jude Bellingham. However, seasoned veterans like Luka Modric and Toni Kroos have been downgraded.

What are the leaked player ratings for Real Madrid in EA FC 24?

Based on the leak by FUT Scoreboard on Twitter, these will be the overall ratings for the Los Blancos roster:

Thibaut Courtois: 90

Vinicius Junior: 89

Federico Valverde: 88

Luka Modric: 87

Jude Bellingham: 86

Eder Militao: 86

Toni Kroos: 86

David Alaba: 85

Antonio Rudiger: 85

Rodrygo: 85

Aurelien Tchouameni: 84

Eduardo Camavinga: 82

Ferland Mendy: 82

Arda Guler: 77

Despite lacking a proper striker following the departure of their talismanic marksman Karim Benzema, this Real Madrid side is well-balanced and will be extremely popular on the virtual pitch with gamers around the globe.

Ultimate Team enthusiasts will be eager to add the likes of Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, and Federico Valverde to their squads. Unfortunately, despite receiving impressive ratings and stats in EA FC 24, the likes of Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao will not be able to receive any special cards due to their long-term injuries.