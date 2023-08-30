EA FC 24 player ratings: Stats leaked for Vinicius Junior, Bruno Fernandes, and more

It is almost time for EA FC 24 to be released worldwide, and with the game arriving soon, player ratings for the likes of Vinicius Junior and Bruno Fernandes have been leaked on social media. Renowned leaker FUT Scoreboard has been hinting at the potential ratings of the top 50 players in the title, with these two superstars featuring in ranks 21-30.

Player ratings are an integral part of the promotional material for the new game, and one can only assume that EA Sports will reveal the official stats soon. However, these leaks have provided fans with a taste of what's to come, with Fernandes and Vinicius Jr. receiving impressive upgrades in EA FC 24.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Scoreboard.

List of players in the latest EA FC 24 ratings leak

Vinicius Junior has risen to prominence in the past few seasons for Real Madrid, helping Los Blancos secure multiple titles and establishing himself as one of the best players in the world. Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes has impressed for Manchester United despite having some highs and lows.

Both these star athletes are rumored to receive upgrades in EA FC 24. They are part of the players leaked to be ranked 21-30 in the top 50 highest-rated footballers in the upcoming game.

This is rather fitting, as they are two of the most reputable and formidable players in the sport today. Their ranking in the list would have been even higher, but with female footballers being added to Ultimate Team, the list now features both men and women.

Which player ratings have been leaked for EA FC 24?

Expand Tweet

Based on the information provided by Twitter/FUT Scoreboard, these players are ranked 21-30 in the overall ratings:

Rodri: 89

Vinicius Junior: 89

Mohamed Salah: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Kadidiatou Diani: 89

Antoine Griezmann: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Ederson: 88

This is a mixed bag of upgrades and downgrades, with some surprising changes as well. While most will agree that players like Vinicius Jr., Fernandes, Rodri, and Griezmann deserve their upgrades, the downgrades for the likes of Salah, Ederson, and Kimmich are rather harsh.

Fans will also be curious to see how women footballers perform on the virtual pitch against their male counterparts, especially with their impressive leaked ratings and stats.