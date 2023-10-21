Best EA FC 24 custom tactics for FC Barcelona

As the reigning La Liga champions, it comes as no surprise that FC Barcelona have received some significant upgrades in EA FC 24. The Blaugrana are undoubtedly one of the most prominent and successful clubs in the history of European football, and their popularity has also translated over to the virtual pitch.

Despite losing some key players over the past few years, Barcelona have gradually regrouped and formed an excellent lineup around a core consisting of young talent and experienced veterans. This seamless blend gives them a unique advantage and allows them to play to the best of their abilities, both in real life and in EA FC 24.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

FC Barcelona have a highly rated roster in EA FC 24

Not only have FC Barcelona followed up their title-winning season with several reinforcements in key areas of the pitch, but they have also received some massive boosts to their player ratings in EA FC 24. The Spanish giants are definitely among the most balanced sides in the game, but their performance can be elevated further with the right instructions and tactics.

What is the best formation for FC Barcelona in EA FC 24?

While losing Ousmane Dembele to PSG certainly hurts Barcelona's effectiveness in the current meta of EA FC 24, the arrival of players like Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo provides them with additional depth. With their new personnel, the 4-4-2 is definitely the best formation for the Catalan side.

Robert Lewandowski and Joao Felix will play as the two strikers, with Raphinha and Ferran Torres playing as wide midfielders to add width to offensive plays. Frenkie de Jong and Pedri will act as the two central midfielders, assisting the backline during defensive plays while also orchestrating the attack.

In defense, Kounde and Araujo will be the centre-backs, with Cancelo as the right-back and Balde as the left-back.

What are the best player instructions for this formation in EA FC 24?

The 4-4-2 setup is one of the most overpowered formations in the current meta of the game. Not only does it have the wide attacking presence to attack down the flanks, but having two players on each wing also helps during defensive scenarios. The two strikers also complement each other wonderfully to create a plethora of goal-scoring opportunities.

In this FC Barcelona setup, Lewandowski should be instructed to stay forward and stay central, while Felix should be told to come back on defense and 'get in behind.'

The wide midfielders must be instructed to come back on defense, with both central midfielders being put on 'stay back while attacking' and 'cover centre' settings. Both full-backs should also be told to stay back while attacking.